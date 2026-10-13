Fantasy Football Injury Update: Caleb Williams is set to Return, Boosts Fantasy Stock for Several Bears

Fantasy managers with Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland and Rome Odunze in their starting lineup can finally sigh a breath of relief as it appears Chicago Bears QB 1 Caleb Williams will play in week 6.

Williams’ return not only impacts his own Fantasy stock, but skyrockets the Fantasy outlook for the weapons around him.

Caleb Williams’ Fantasy Outlook

Williams broke out the gate with a QB 1 performance in week 1 with 37.3 Fantasy points. Williams Fantasy managers were rightfully excited for what to come, but it took a speed bump in week 2 after the Bears QB left with a hamstring injury. Williams missed the next three games, but his return is welcomed by the Bears and Fantasy managers.

Caleb Williams quickly recognizes it's man coverage with no help in the middle -- the Panthers are spying him with Gipson (52) --and is already looking backside before he hits the back of his drop



no fat in his process on this third-and-long conversion pic.twitter.com/KH3sr2Aosh — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) September 14, 2026

In Williams’ next four games there’s a mix of favorable matchups and tough opponents that will allow Fantasy managers to assess how to use Williams for the rest of the season. The Bears will play the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons matchup is the perfect spot for Williams to return. The Falcons allow an average of 19.1 FPPG to opposing QBs, which will be a favorable opponent for Williams’ first action since week 2. Where Williams can truly stand out is in his performances against the Seahawks and Patriots. If Williams were to have strong performances against these tough defenses, the Bears QB 1 becomes a must start for the rest of the Fantasy season.

Caleb Williams’ Fantasy Impact

The biggest beneficiaries of Williams’ return will be the Bears pass catchers, who haven’t seen much come their way recently. With Williams out, the Bears prioritized running the ball as the NFC North outfit ran the ball at a 50% clip, third highest in the NFL. Williams’ return finally allows for Burden III, Loveland and Odunze to break out this season.

It’s been tough sledding for the trio early on as Burden III is the only one out of the trifecta to have multiple games with 10-plus PPR points. For Fantasy managers with either of the trio, it’s finally time to place them in the starting lineups. It's also the perfect time for Fantasy managers to target either of the Bears pass catchers via trades as it is the perfect buy-low spot before Williams' return.

Loveland may be the happiest of the trio to see Williams start back under center. The Bears tight end has largely stuck to a blocking role with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent starting. With Williams back, Fantasy managers can expect Loveland to run more routes and be utilized as a pass catcher more often.

Colston Loveland isn't getting targets but he's kicking ass in the run game pic.twitter.com/PoMTVRuCtk — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 21, 2026

Loveland is experiencing a slow start to the season, much like he did in his rookie season, but Williams' return can bring along a 2025-esque finish for Loveland. Loveland finished as TE 2 after week 9 and with Williams back, the Bears tight end can have a similar outcome for his 2026 season.

Fantasy managers with either of the Bear pass catchers in their lineup will soon be rewarded with Fantasy points after waiting for Williams' return.

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