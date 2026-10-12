The Bears and Packers faced off on Sunday in a division rivalry matchup that was all in favor of Green Bay as they defeated the Bears 31-7. While the Bears fell in their divisional matchup, the silver lining for Chicago and fantasy managers is reporting that suggests that Caleb Williams will be in line to return from his hamstring injury and start Week 6 against the Falcons.

From @GMFB: #Packers DL Javon Hargrave suffered a torn Achilles, while the #Bears could get QB Caleb Williams back this Sunday after his pre-game workout. pic.twitter.com/AZQU6Ow4sP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2026

Williams suffered a grade 2 right hamstring strain during week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings and has been sidelined recovering from the injury for the past three weeks. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Williams seems to be poised for a return this coming Sunday.

"All signs seem to point to Caleb Williams being back on the field this week for Chicago." NFL insider Ian Rapoport

Head Coach Ben Johnson stated, “He’s on track… We'll see if it's Atlanta or after. I think it's going to be close." Williams logged one limited practice this past week. Williams hamstring injury has a timetable recovery of 3-4 weeks, having already been sidelined for three weeks. If he is able to get on the practice field multiple times this week, it will be a good sign that he will be suited up to start against the Falcons on Sunday.

Williams Return Will Elevate Chicago's Offensive Playmakers

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) signals to the team during the first half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyson Bagent has started the past two games for the Bears, while Case Keenum started in Week 3 and relieved Bagent in the fourth quarter against the Packers on Sunday, filling in for the injured Caleb Williams.

In those combined three weeks, Keenum and Bagent have only thrown two passing touchdowns and they both are credited to Keenum in the Bears Week 3 victory.

If Williams continues on his progression and starts Week 6 fantasy managers should fire him back up in their lineup and start him as their QB1. The Bears face off against the Falcons who currently rank 27th in the NFL against the pass, paving the way for a big comeback game.

Assuming Williams returns to the helm, the surrounding Bears offensive playmakers should be expected to get a fantasy boost going forward as well. Bears receivers Luther Burden and Rome Odunze should receive more targets and reestablish themselves as deep ball threats with Williams under center.

Fantasy Managers should continue to monitor Caleb Williams' availability at practice this week, but if he continues on his trajectory, he should be expected to start against the Falcons and perform at a high level.