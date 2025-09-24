Fantasy Football Outlook: Jordan Addison Returns to the Vikings Following Suspension
Jordan Addison is back with the Vikings, and it can't come at a better time. The Vikings put up 48 Points on the Bengals last week and the chemistry looks absolutely amazing with this team. Kevin O'Connell is indeed the quarterback genius that he is said to be. Carson Wentz put on an exhibition for his childhood team. Now, the Vikings add Jordan Addison back from suspension and it appears that he will play in Week 4 with no limitations. Where does he value in Fantasy Football?
Fantasy Football Impact
When playing in 2024, Addison has a 24% target share with the Vikings. Addison has seen many different quarterbacks in his career thus far, but the point to get him the football has not been lost. This offensive pass game runs through Jefferson and Addison, and so we can expect that with Carson Wentz behind center.
The biggest hits will be taken by Jalen Nailor and Adam Thielen. They had 19 Targets over three games, or 6.3 per game. I would expect that a good amount of those will shift towards Addison. Given Addison's target history in this offense, I would fully expect him to command 5-8 targets per game, with an upside of 10+ in some favorable matchups.
Justin Jefferson also may take a minor hit, but I mean very minor. Half of the targets on the Vikings will go to Jefferson and Addison, if not more than half. Addison is an immediately startable FLEX in fantasy football.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
Addison is currently ranked as WR44 in our Fantasy Sports On SI Week 4 Projections. We see him totaling four receptions, 51 yards, with a 25% chance of scoring a touchdown. Surely, there is also upside here. This amounts to just over 11 fantasy points in PPR formats.
In 2024, Addison was the WR21 in fantasy football. This was above Calvin Ridley, Zay Flowers, and DK Metcalf. In 2023, Addison ranked as the WR23 in fantasy football. The proof is in the pudding. Kevin O'Connell will use Addison, and so he must be rostered in all leagues. He's a low-end WR3 / Flex option moving forward.
Jordan Addison Returns to the Vikings
Addison made a mistake last year when he was handed a DUI. This is what caused his suspension. As for his participation, he was permitted to be around during camp, so this suspension solely affected the last three weeks. Addison has been with this team for nearly three years now, so he knows his role and his playbook. There is minimal reason to expect a ramp-up period.
To add to the story, Addison is being speculated to receive a contract extension. This could make Jefferson-Addison the highest paid WR duo in football. Addison surely is deserving on-the-field of an extension. This should further fuel his hunger to breakout for the remainder of the season. If the Vikings make the playoffs, everyone must contribute. The Vikings currently have a 32.4% chance to make the playoffs per FPI.