Tre Tucker Falls, Matthew Golden Rises in Week 4 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings
The surprise wide receiver in Week 3 was Tre Tucker (8/149/1 on nine targets), but he was on most benches or in waiver pools in most fantasy leagues. His difference-maker game helped a DFS game manager win a million dollars this week at DraftKings. No other wide receiver scored more than 25.50 fantasy points.
Here are the other top 10 wide receivers in Week 3:
- Garrett Wilson (24.40)
- Courtland Sutton (23.80)
- Nico Collins (23.40)
- A.J. Brown (22.90)
- Puka Nacua (22.80)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (20.70)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (20.60)
- DeVonta Smith (20.00)
- Luther Burden (19.80)
Top Fantasy Football Wide Receivers In 2025
Here are the top 12 wide receivers after three weeks:
- Puka Nacua (73.50)
- Amon-Ra St. Brown (68.40)
- Rome Odunze (62.70)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (59.30)
- Tre Tucker (59.20)
- Keenan Allen (56.40)
- Quentin Johnston (55.90)
- Garrett Wilson (55.90)
- Malik Nabers (53.10)
- Ja’Marr Chase (51.00)
- Emeka Egbuka (51.00)
- Michael Pittman (47.30)
Wide Receiver Bust of the Week
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
An early-game ankle injury against the Bears led to Lamb leaving his matchup after seven plays and no touches. The Cowboys expect him to miss multiple games, which will put a dent in fantasy lineups.
Runner Ups: Tee Higgins (3.50), Jerry Jeudy (2.70), Troy Franklin (2.80), Travis Hunter (3.10), Zay Flowers (3.30), and Malik Nabers (3.30)
Each week, I’ll release my weekly depth charts and projections on Wednesday, with a neutral eye that is dictated by hinting stats from previous results or in-season injuries. These statistics represent baseline outlooks, with their potential already factored in. Touchdowns create impact scores and winning fantasy days, especially in non-PPR formats. Who scores them each week is the Holy Grail that the fantasy market searches for weekly.
My projections will be sorted into rankings, which won’t look anything close to the weekly consensus. My man, Matt Brandon, is in charge of finding a balance between my player outlooks and the public view of each week's rankings.
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Projections Preview
Here’s a look at our opening Week 4 top 12 wide receiver projections:
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
The Rams' limited receiving options have been a big win for Nacua after the first three games. He was Fantasy On SI’s top-rated preseason, and he has rewarded their trust with three exciting games (10/131, 8/136/1, and 11/118). Nacua looks to extend his winning streak to four games. He still needs to add more touchdowns to his stat line to deliver difference-maker fantasy games.
Indianapolis is second in the NFL after three weeks in yards allowed per catch (9.2). Wide receivers have 39 catches for 358 yards and three touchdowns on 60 targets while facing Miami, Denver, and Tennessee.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Tucker falls into the two-game winning streak category this week. He comes off a career-best game (8/149/3) while remaining the third passing option for Geno Smith behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. The Raiders have him on the field for 91.9% of their plays over the first three weeks, leading to 13 catches for 222 yards and four touchdowns. I have him projected to catch three passes for 45 yards this week, with a 50% chance of scoring, which puts Tucker in a WR4 category.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
I wasn’t a fan of Golden when the Packers drafted him in the first round this season, as he seemed more suited for a speed wide receiver role rather than a foundational WR1. He ranks 79th in scoring (15.20) for wideouts in PPR formats after three games, suggesting an easy sit. Golden missed on a couple of long plays in Week 2 (no catches on two targets) against the Commanders.
He looked better against the Browns (4/52 with three runs for nine yards). His matchup against the Cowboys this week grades well, and I would add him this week if Golden was dropped. Possible 100+ yards this week with a long score.
