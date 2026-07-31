Fantasy Football Radar Watch: Jaydon Blue And 3 Other Early Training Camp Standouts

NFL training camp is officially here. Several players who are projected to go undrafted or near the late rounds of fantasy football drafts are generating some buzz already in training camp. With that, here are four early training camp standouts fantasy managers should know ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Elic Ayomanor

Tennessee Titans Coach Robert Saleh speaks with wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second-year WR Elic Ayomanor was one player who especially impressed in the Tennessee Titans' second day of training camp. He had a highlight play in the seven-on-seven portion where he made a contested catch over new Titans CB Cor’Dale Flott.

Ayomanor’s fantasy stock did take a hit with the Titans drafting Carnell Tate. Tennessee now has great WR depth in 2026 with Tate, Ayomanor, Wan’Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, and Calvin Ridley. All of those mentioned WRs have a path to become the Titans’ WR2. Though Ayomanor, out of the five, feels the most unlikely to be. However, it should not be written off as being a possibility. In the first half of 2025, Ayomanor was Titans' QB Cam Ward’s favorite target.

Ayomanor in 2025 had 41 receptions, 515 receiving yards, and four TDs.

DeMario Douglas

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) speaks to the media after minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeMario Douglas has been a name constantly popping up in the New England Patriots’ training camp. In 2025, he again showed his big-play potential every time he stepped on the field, and those opportunities have a chance to grow after logging another season with Patriots' QB, Drake Maye.

In 2025, he had 31 receptions, 447 receiving yards, and three TDs. His best game was against the Atlanta Falcons, where he had four receptions, 100 receiving yards, and a TD. He is not a player fantasy managers should draft, but he could be a possible streaming option later in the 2026 season.

Jalen Nailor

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas Raiders WR Jalen Nailor, in his first year with the franchise, could become their WR1. He has been a WR consistently mentioned early on in the Raiders’ training camp. He also comes into 2026 with great momentum. Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Nailor had the best statistical season of his career. He had 29 receptions for 444 receiving yards and four TDs.

The listed WR1 for Las Vegas is Tre Tucker. He had some big games in 2025, but in the back half of the season, he had no games that indicated he would be Las Vegas surefire WR1 in 2026. That, combined with the Raiders’ having a new starting QB in 2025, gives Tucker no advantage over Nailor to earn the Raiders' WR1 spot.

Jaydon Blue

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue (23) rushes during the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue was a non-factor in his rookie year in 2025. He had just 38 carries for 129 yards and one TD. In 2026, he could see a bigger role and become a good RB handcuff to have in fantasy football, especially if he continues to look promising in the Cowboys’ training camp.

Cowboys RB1, Javonte Williams, last season had 252 rushes for 1,201 rushing yards and 11 TDs. His high usage in 2025 plays into Blue being a possible RB handcuff option for fantasy rosters in 2026.

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