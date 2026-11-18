The Philadelphia Eagles are exiting their bye in Week 11, and they’re hoping to finish the season strong. Ahead of Philly’s Week 11 clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s been revealed that Joe Milton is expected to make another start at QB for the Eagles.

Signs point to Joe Milton getting a second start for the Eagles, with hopes of better communication/protection coming off the bye. https://t.co/2YTHBi5JMO pic.twitter.com/xNZxkuYu6U — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 18, 2026

With Milton under center on Sunday, Philadelphia’s offense could look a bit different.

How does Milton starting affect himself and the Eagles’ WRs from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Joe Milton, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III (14) runs the ball against New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first career start in Week 9 against the New York Giants, Milton was the QB18 with 13.2 fantasy points. Milton completed only 52.9% of his 34 attempts for 169 yards while being sacked seven times.

What helped Milton was the fact that he rushed for 64 yards on 9 attempts. If Milton continues to get the green light to scramble and earns designed-run opportunities, he can have a solid ceiling in favorable matchups.

Unfortunately for Milton, he’s an extremely risky option against a Steelers defense that is permitting the sixth-fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to QBs (-2.2).

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a touchdown catch past Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeVonta Smith hasn’t played since Week 6 with a hamstring injury. However, Philly’s recent release of Hollywood Brown could indicate that Smith is nearing a return coming out of the team’s bye.

Smith is the WR9 in fantasy points per game (17.3) this season, and he’s tallied 20-plus fantasy points in two of his four games. If Smith is active in Week 11, he’s a somewhat risky WR2 with Milton’s ability to push the ball down the field.

Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid Smith’s absence, rookie Makai Lemon has earned an expanded role in the Eagles’ offense. With double-digit fantasy points in three straight outings, Lemon is the WR16 in fantasy points per game (14.5) since Week 7.

In Lemon’s first start with Milton at QB in Week 9, he notched 12.1 fantasy points with 6 receptions for 61 yards on a team-high 9 targets. That said, if Smith returns in Week 11, Lemon is a dicey WR3 or flex option.