Fantasy Football Top Week 6 Matchups To Watch: Rico Dowdle Revenge Game Plus 5 More

These are some must-watch matchups across the NFL in Week 6. They have great storylines and notable Fantasy Football impact.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) with the ball as Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The NFL season is just one long storybook. It is the finest form of entertainment for the average joe. Every week is a new chapter with unexpected happenings. This week we will see many fun, noteworthy things and as of now, we can preview a few of them. Who has a good matchup? A bad matchup? Revenge game? They all apply. Look on the lookout for these key matchups in Week 6.

Bo Nix vs Jets Defense

The Jets defense has been extremely bad. In fact, they are statistically one of the worst Jets teams of all time. This provides a great opportunity for Bo Nix to continue his surging development. The Jets may rank 13th is Passing Yards Allowed, but do not be deceived. They are the 6th worst team versus opposing quarterbacks in regards to Fantasy Points Scored. This unit is not good and now they have to also overcome a trip to London.

Puka Nacua/Davante Adams vs Ravens Secondary

The only secondary worse than Baltimore's is the one in Dallas. The Ravens have not been good and it leads me to question if Zach Orr is the right man for the job. Mike Macdonald has this unit among the best in the NFL. Now, he leaves and makes Seattle a contending team rather quickly. This is a spot where the Rams outclass the Ravens on, and off the field. Look for every player in a Rams jersey to have high output.

Aaron Rodgers vs Myles Garrett

We are watching two future hall of famers in this game. Rodgers may be having a seemingly great season, but advanced metrics say otherwise. Of 50 qualified quarterbacks, Rodgers ranks as the 48th best per PFF. The Steelers offensive line certainly could be worse, but they are not elite. They rank 20th in sacks allowed but even worse, 31st in pass blocking win rate. Rodgers may get beat up.

Rico Dowdle vs Cowboys Defense

Chuba Hubbard is out and so the 206-Yard man is back taking snaps. Better yet, he is facing the Cowboys in a revenge game of his former team. Dowdle also measures to have the best running back matchup of any player this week. He very well could get to 200 Yards again. I doubt that much, but it is not impossible. Dowdle is a must-start and if you got him off waivers last week, bravo.

Joe Flacco vs Packers

Flacco has a chance to make history. If he prevails, he will have beaten the Packers twice this season while playing for two different teams. Better yet, he would have pulled it off as a big underdogs in both meetings. However, you can be confident that this will not happen. The Bengals are two touchdown underdogs and now, Chase may not even play. This is more of a fun storyline than anything else. Expect the Packers to rack up the points with ease.

Seahawks vs Jaguars

This game as a whole will be fun to watch. These are two young, upcoming teams. Liam Coen and Mike Macdonald have proven quickly to be the new, young, bright head coaches. Who will prevail? I do not know, but I do project this game to have shootout potential. If you own any key starters, you are not in a start/sit debate. They must be started. This applies to: Travis Etienne Jr, Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter.... Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Cooper Kupp.

