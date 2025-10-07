Fantasy Football Impact: Cleveland Browns Trade Joe Flacco to Cincinnati Bengals
In breaking news, the Cleveland Browns have traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. This should not surprise anyone too much, but it does come with notable fantasy implications on both sides of the deal. The Browns will now continue to run with Dillon Gabriel and potentially see Shedeur Sanders at some point. The Bengals show their lack of confidence in Jake Browning that will have Flacco possibly starting real soon. Let's analyze this trade.
Fantasy Football Impact - Bengals
Browning had been very servicable in the past, but 2025 has not been the case. In four games played, Browning is struggling mightily with 757 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 8 Interceptions, and a 35.3 QBR. The Bengals are still 2-3 and very much not dead for rights, so they went ahead and made a crucial trade to try and save the season.
Flacco should surely be better than Browning, but I air caution to the wind regarding how good Flacco can still be. The Bengals are allowing 3.0 Sacks per Game, and with Flacco as a statue behind center, that could only get worse. However, he should give a minor boost to his pass-catchers.
Flacco's stats this season are even worse than Browning's. He has 815 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 6 Interceptions, and a 27.6 QBR. Where the upgrade comes is in the experience and gunslinging ability of Flacco. He knows what he must do and that is to feed Chase and Higgins. You can expect more targets, if Flacco does start, but nothing drastic.
Fantasy Football Impact - Browns
I am not sure that there is much to say here. The Browns moved on from Flacco in Week 5 and we all knew that they weren't looking back. The future of the Browns lie with Gabriel and/or Sanders. This is now the route that they are locked in to.
Gabriel was not asked to be a world-saver in Week 5, but he did play a very great game. Gabriel threw for 209 Yards and 3 Touchdowns. The Browns went on to lose that game, but not to the fault of their rookie. Gabriel will now start his second career game versus the Steelers in Week 6.
The start of Gabriel certainly boosts that of the Browns pass-catchers. Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, David Njoku, and Harold Fannin Jr. should now all see increased volume.
The Browns have hinted that Sanders will see the field at some point. He has no fantasy football value this year, but his dynasty value may still be notable. Time will tell if Sanders finds the field and then, how good he will be. For now, you must stay patient. You are better off in dynasty with Gabriel as of right now.
Browns Traded Joe Flacco to Bengals
The Browns traded Flacco and a 6th round pick today in exchange for a 5th round pick via the Bengals. This is a move of shedding an asset in favor of the Browns rookie quarterbacks. As for the Bengals, they gain a quarterback to compete, push, and potentially replace Browning. Neither quarterback has been any bit impressive this year, but the move benefits both teams so it happens.