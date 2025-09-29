Fantasy Football Week 4 MVPs: Ashton Jeanty, Puka Nacua and 8 Others
This league has remained to be unpredictable and fun on a weekly basis. The Bills and Lions ran away in their 2nd halves while the Giants upset the Chargers in Jaxson Dart's debut. We also saw Puka Nacua continue to look to the record books and a huge breakout week for Ashton Jeanty, Kenneth Gainwell, and Justice Hill. You just never really know what is going to happen. That is why they say "Any Given Sunday". These are your Week 4 Fantasy Football MVPs.
All provided scores are based on common PPR-scoring.
QUARTERBACKS
Matthew Stafford - 27.4 Pts
The "old man" keeps chucking the football. His biggest beneficiary? The beast that is Puka Nacua. It seems that the Rams may become Super Bowl contenders once again. It is truly amazing what Sean McVay accomplishes season after season. Anyway, Stafford is this weeks QB1. His statline: 375 Yards, 3 Touchdowns. This was all highlight by a game-winning 80-Yards touchdown pass to Tutu Atwell.
Patrick Mahomes - 27.3 Pts
He still has value, don't you worry. It seems like it has been ages since Mahomes ranked at the top of quarterback leaderboards, but that brutal Ravens secondary has let him show back up here as a Week 4 MVP. Mahomes' statline: 270 Yards, 4 Touchdowns.
RUNNING BACKS
Ashton Jeanty - 33.5 Pts
He has arrived. The Raiders offensive line put on a clinic today and I have to say, I did not see that coming. They were one of many Week 4 surprises on my television. Perhaps Jeanty is a buy-low, or a sell-high? Stay tuned for further analysis this week. Jeanty's statline: 21 Carries, 138 Yards, 1 Touchdowns, 2 Receptions, 17 Yards, 2 Receiving Touchdowns.
Kenneth Gainwell - 31.4 Pts
Jaylen Warren was a late absence in Ireland which elevated Gainwell to the starting role. Though he split time with Kaleb Johnson, it was very clear that Gainwell is the better running back. I still am extremely low on Johnson as I just do not see anything impressive there. Gainwell's statline: 19 Carries, 99 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 6 Catches, 35 Yards.
Justice Hill - 28.7 Pts
There is a high chance that not a soul reading this had started Hill today. That being said, he provided massive value if you did. The Ravens looked quite bad today as they fall to 1-3, but not without a lack of effort in a backup role. Hill's statline: 3 Carries, 76 Yards, 1 Touchdown, 5 Catches, 41 Yards, 1 Receiving Touchdown.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Puka Nacua - 36.0 Pts
His hype is really well deserved. Nacua is one pace for over 2,100 Receiving Yards right now, and it has not even come against easy company. Nacua has done this against tough matchups including the 3-0 Colts, Texans/Derek Stingley, and the Eagles. Nacua's statline: 13 Catches, 170 Yards, 1 Touchdown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown - 26.0 Pts
He was one of our top matchups of the week and sure enough, it panned out. There had been much concern as to whether or not the Lions would be back to their Ben Johnson form, but they indeed are. St. Brown and Nacua are going to compete for Fantasy Football WR1 at this rate. St. Brown's statline: 7 Catches, 70 Yards, 2 Touchdowns.
TIGHT END
Dallas Goedert - 19.7 Pts
It has shown that the Eagles love themselves some Goedert in the red zone. I speculate that this is partly due to some tush-push concern. Recent reports have suggested that the Eagles may see more offsides penalties and so today they went with some shuffles passes today with total accuracy. Goedert's statline: 4 Catches, 37 Yards, 2 Touchdowns.
Kicker
Cairo Santos - 19.0 Pts
The Bears were surely a hot offensive pick this week given their Raiders matchup. By all accounts, the Bears had matched up great in this game. As for the Raiders, they played a really good game, but it still was not enough. As the Bears pulled out a late 25-24 win, Santos had went 2/2 (40-49 Yards) and 2/2 (50+ Yards), and 1/1 XPs.
Defense/Special Teams
Detroit Lions - 20.0 Pts
I do not think that this was surprising to anyone today. The Bills and Lions were the clearcut top two defenses today, and the Lions took the gold. They had 3 Turnovers, 3 Sacks, 1 Touchdowns, and just 10 Points Allowed.