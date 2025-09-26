Best Week 4 Fantasy Football and DFS Lineup Stacks: Use Baker Mayfield, Emeka Egbuka
Many experienced daily fantasy football players know how to strategize effectively. This is a matter of leveraging upside, low-salaried players, identifying key matchups and perhaps the most common of all, stacking players. The Bills are meant to be the biggest favorite this weeks along with the highest scoring team. This would imply to stack Josh Allen with Khalil Shakir, or Keon Coleman. However, then you must also manage salary and ownership, so many factors go in. If you can fit all the right criteria, a lineup stack can be lucrative, so look to these six prime fantasy football Week 4 stacks.
Josh Allen/Keon Coleman
I love the Bills this week as does everyone. If you are on the Saints, good luck. Keon Coleman is the most targeted player on the Bills and with the greatest big-play, vertical ability. I am sure that Allen will take some shots to Coleman. If they cannot, your magic trick is complete. Feel free to also stack with Khalil Shakir or Dalton Kincaid.
Jared Goff/Amon-Ra St Brown
The other potential blowout of the week will be the Lions over the Browns. Expect Detroit to go out fast and wrap this thing up by the third quarter. St Brown is of the likelist receiving touchdown scorers each week. I would feel quite confident that he grabs one this week. St Brown is in a high-leverage WR/CB matchup this week.
Baker Mayfield/Emeka Egbuka
Mike Evans is out 2-4 weeks. Chris Godwin is back, but in a snap-count. That makes it the Egbuka show. Quinyon Mitchell will be the primary defender, but I would not mark him as a "shutdown" corner. The Buccaneers must throw the ball to stay in this game, and that ball will head right towards the rookie. If we have learned anything so far, it is that Mayfield trusts Egbuka to make any catch in any coverage. He is a leading offensive rookie of the year candidate.
Justin Herbert/Keenan Allen
We could go many routes on this offense here, but Allen provided the greatest upside. Reason being is that he is a leading red zone target across the entire NFL. The only player targeted as much as Allen in the red zone as been Amon-Ra St Brown. Facing off against a weak Giants secondary, I could see the Chargers going deep and often. Allen has quickly worked himself into a must-start designation on a week-to-week basis.
Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua
If the Colts ever come down to earth, it will be this week in Los Angeles. I actually think they are forreal, but that is more respect to their offense than their defense. Nacua is the top ranked receiver, per PFF. For that reason, I do not care if it is Xavien Howard, Charvarius Ward, or Mekhi Blackmon as the primary defender. Nacua has trumped tough matchups in the past, he this one is only moderate. Nacua very well may finish as WR1 in fantasy.
Caleb Williams/Rome Odunze
Hardly anyone is as hot as this duo of Williams and Odunze. This season so far, Odunze has four touchdowns on 27 targets. This ranks 1st and 12th in the NFL, respectively. Against the Raiders, this week is another high-leverage matchup for Odunze as the Bears continue to look upwards. Both of these players are must-start.