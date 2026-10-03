Week 4 Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Carnell Tate vs. Rome Odunze

Two WR1s who have yet to put forth any huge fantasy football outings are Chicago Bears WR1 Rome Odunze and WR1 for the Tennessee Titans, Carnell Tate. Here is a breakdown of who is more likely to break that streak of underwhelming fantasy production and be the better start play between the two in Week 4 in fantasy football.

Rome Odunze

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) after a reception during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears’ passing offense did not see a huge falloff with QB Case Keenum under center in Week 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles. They had a total of 247 passing yards, and within that, WR Luther Burden III had his best statistical game of the season, logging seven receptions on 11 targets for 61 yards and a TD. In PPR fantasy formats for the week, he ranked as WR13. Odunze, on the other hand, continued to struggle, ranking as WR58 for the week in PPR, logging three receptions on six targets for 44 yards.

In Week 4, Odunze will have a bad matchup to turn his poor fantasy football season around, as the Bears take on the New York Jets.

Through three games, New York is allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 171.0. In three games, not a single opposing WR has had over 70 receiving yards against them. They notably held Detroit Lions WR1, Amon-Ra St. Brown, to 19 receiving yards. That is his lowest receiving yard total since Week 13 of the 2025 season, when he left the game in the first quarter due to an injury.

Carnell Tate

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Week 3 against the New York Giants Carnell Tate had his best statistical game of his rookie season, logging six receptions on nine targets for 58 yards. He should have a real chance to build on that outing in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens in 2026 are allowing the 17th fewest passing yards per game in the NFL, 216.3. In their last two games, they have struggled to defend opposing WR1s. In Week 2, New Orleans Saints WR1, Chris Olave, had eight receptions for 86 yards and a TD. In Week 3, Dallas Cowboys WR1, CeeDee Lamb, had seven receptions for 112 yards.

The Titans could also have a heavy passing game in Week 4, with them being heavy underdogs in the matchup. That could bring Tate even more opportunities, helping him continue to trend upward in fantasy.

Writer for Titans On SI, John Glennon, gave the following encouraging insight on Tate on X. “Titans' Carnell Tate rates a 67 in terms of getting open, per ESPN's receiver scores. That's tied for 9th-best among NFL WRs, just behind Jets' Garrett Wilson, Seahawks' Jaxson Smith-Njigba, and Atlanta's Drake London.”

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and sit in Week 4 between Tate and Odunze, they should start Tate and sit Odunze.

Tate is trending in the right direction, whereas Odunze, on the other hand, is playing at the level of a WR3 for Chicago right now. Tate also has a clearly better matchup than Odunze for the week. Until Odunze can put forth any sort of encouraging fantasy production, fantasy managers should keep him on their bench.

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