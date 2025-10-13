Fantasy Football Week 6 MVPs: Drake Maye and Rico Dowdle Continue to Trend Upwards
Week 6 is mostly in the books and many players shined in the day slate. Drake Maye continued his rise to excellence. We also saw George Pickens and Jaxon Smith-Njigba maintain their momentum as top positional players. Rico Dowdle and Cam Skattebo have also established themselves as league-winning sleepers. The game is beautiful as we enjoy those twelve hours on the couch every Sunday. These players are your Week 6 MVPs.
All provided scores are based on common PPR-scoring.
Quarterbacks
Drake Maye - 27.24 Pts
The Patriots continue to trend towards the top. Pending Monday Night Football, the Patriots may finish the week just one game behind the Bills and best case, tied for the lead. Maye has been the key to this success.
Week 6 Statline: 261 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 28 Rushing Yards
Jaxson Dart - 23.6 Pts
This week did not have extremely high-scoring output, but it did have value. If you started Dart with someone on a bye week, with injury, or just pure desperation, he paid dividends. The Giants had a huge upset over the Eagles on Thursday Night all thanks to their rookies.
Week 6 Statline: 195 Yards, 1 Touchdown | 58 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown
Running Backs
Rico Dowdle - 33.9 Pts
Dowdle has been one of the best short-term pickups I have seen in awhile. In back to back weeks, Dowdle finished as the RB1. This all happens on an unexpected team — the Carolina Panthers. He got his revenge on the Cowboys and will surely see an expanded role even when Hubbard is back.
Week 6 Statline: 183 Yards | 4 Receptions, 56 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Josh Jacobs - 32.0 Pts
The Pack are Back from the bye and Jacobs has met his upside against the Bengals. This was always a high-leverage matchup. It proved just that.
Week 6 Statline: 93 Yards 2 Touchdowns | 57 Rec Yards
Cam Skattebo - 31.0 Pts
"44 and 6 in the building" . How about those Giants? The Eagles were definitely playing below standard through September, but they fell flat on the short week. Meanwhile, the Giants trend upwards with their second upset in three weeks. Skattebo is a bowling ball that keeps rumbling.
Week 6 Statline: 98 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 12 Yards
Wide Receivers
George Pickens - 31.8 Pts
We definitely knew that Pickens would have a huge workload with Lamb out. I did not realize that he would literally have Lamb-caliber output. In fact, I am pretty sure his output is above the expectation of Lamb this season. Pickens is currently the WR6 in Fantasy Football.
Week 6 Statline: 9 Receptions, 168 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 30.2 Pts
You get rid of Shane Waldron and just like a magic trick, you become a top player in the entire NFL. That is what is happening with Smith-Njigba. He can't be guarded. Buccaneers' literally said that in last weeks postgame.
Week 6 Statline: 8 Receptions, 162 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Tight Ends
Dallas Goedert - 26.0 Pts
This offense is struggling, that is no secret. However, Goedert is having great success. It must be something in the schematics of Kevin Patullo. If this teams gets better, it would probably come at the cost of this value. For now, Goedert continues to be an absolute weapon.
Week 6 Statline: 9 Receptions, 110 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Defense/Special Teams
Denver Broncos - 17.0 Pts
We cannot be surprised at all that Denver finished as DST1 against the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn's unit is playing very bad football. The Broncos benefited from that overseas in London. They attained (9) sacks!
Week 6 Statline: 9 Sacks, 0 Turnovers, 9 Points Allowed, 82 Yards Allowed
Kicker
Eddy Pineiro - 18.0 Pts
We did not expect Eddy to be K1, but indeed he was. Even in some cloudy, windy weather, the Panthers put up a ton of points to defeat the Cowboys in a 30-27 shootout.