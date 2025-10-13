Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 6 MVPs: Drake Maye and Rico Dowdle Continue to Trend Upwards

Drake Maye, Rico Dowdle, and these others were the Fantasy Football MVPs of NFL Week 6.

Thomas Carelli

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
Week 6 is mostly in the books and many players shined in the day slate. Drake Maye continued his rise to excellence. We also saw George Pickens and Jaxon Smith-Njigba maintain their momentum as top positional players. Rico Dowdle and Cam Skattebo have also established themselves as league-winning sleepers. The game is beautiful as we enjoy those twelve hours on the couch every Sunday. These players are your Week 6 MVPs.

All provided scores are based on common PPR-scoring.

Quarterbacks

Drake Maye - 27.24 Pts

The Patriots continue to trend towards the top. Pending Monday Night Football, the Patriots may finish the week just one game behind the Bills and best case, tied for the lead. Maye has been the key to this success.

Week 6 Statline: 261 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 28 Rushing Yards

Jaxson Dart - 23.6 Pts

This week did not have extremely high-scoring output, but it did have value. If you started Dart with someone on a bye week, with injury, or just pure desperation, he paid dividends. The Giants had a huge upset over the Eagles on Thursday Night all thanks to their rookies.

Week 6 Statline: 195 Yards, 1 Touchdown | 58 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown

Running Backs

Rico Dowdle - 33.9 Pts

Dowdle has been one of the best short-term pickups I have seen in awhile. In back to back weeks, Dowdle finished as the RB1. This all happens on an unexpected team — the Carolina Panthers. He got his revenge on the Cowboys and will surely see an expanded role even when Hubbard is back.

Week 6 Statline: 183 Yards | 4 Receptions, 56 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Josh Jacobs - 32.0 Pts

The Pack are Back from the bye and Jacobs has met his upside against the Bengals. This was always a high-leverage matchup. It proved just that.

Week 6 Statline: 93 Yards 2 Touchdowns | 57 Rec Yards

Cam Skattebo - 31.0 Pts

"44 and 6 in the building" . How about those Giants? The Eagles were definitely playing below standard through September, but they fell flat on the short week. Meanwhile, the Giants trend upwards with their second upset in three weeks. Skattebo is a bowling ball that keeps rumbling.

Week 6 Statline: 98 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 12 Yards

Wide Receivers

George Pickens - 31.8 Pts

We definitely knew that Pickens would have a huge workload with Lamb out. I did not realize that he would literally have Lamb-caliber output. In fact, I am pretty sure his output is above the expectation of Lamb this season. Pickens is currently the WR6 in Fantasy Football.

Week 6 Statline: 9 Receptions, 168 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 30.2 Pts

You get rid of Shane Waldron and just like a magic trick, you become a top player in the entire NFL. That is what is happening with Smith-Njigba. He can't be guarded. Buccaneers' literally said that in last weeks postgame.

Week 6 Statline: 8 Receptions, 162 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Tight Ends

Dallas Goedert - 26.0 Pts

This offense is struggling, that is no secret. However, Goedert is having great success. It must be something in the schematics of Kevin Patullo. If this teams gets better, it would probably come at the cost of this value. For now, Goedert continues to be an absolute weapon.

Week 6 Statline: 9 Receptions, 110 Yards, 1 Touchdown

Defense/Special Teams

Denver Broncos - 17.0 Pts

We cannot be surprised at all that Denver finished as DST1 against the New York Jets. Aaron Glenn's unit is playing very bad football. The Broncos benefited from that overseas in London. They attained (9) sacks!

Week 6 Statline: 9 Sacks, 0 Turnovers, 9 Points Allowed, 82 Yards Allowed

Kicker

Eddy Pineiro - 18.0 Pts

We did not expect Eddy to be K1, but indeed he was. Even in some cloudy, windy weather, the Panthers put up a ton of points to defeat the Cowboys in a 30-27 shootout.

Week 6 Statline: 4/4 FGM (2/2 50+ Yards), 4/4 XPM

