Josh Jacobs and Rico Dowdle Top the Week 6 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 6 of the NFL season did help some fantasy owners. Yes, we heap praise to the best of the best for each position from a fantasy football perspective. Quarterbacks come up first on our list.
Please note that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let us get moving!
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Drake Maye (NWE)
27.24
Jaxson Dart (NYG)
23.6
Daniel Jones (IND)
22.48
Dak Prescott (DAL)
22.34
Jacoby Brissett (ARZ)
20.7
Jaxson Dart probably felt pretty good after his Thursday night effort against the Philadlephia Eagles. He is not be the only New York Giant in this article. Dart racked up 23.6 fantasy points for owners on a respectable 195 yards passing, 58 yards rushing, and two total touchdowns.
However, Drake Maye did not make the mistakes Dart did against New Orleans. Maye led hsi team in rushing with 28 yards, then tossed three touchdowns, and 261 yards through the air. Just imagine if a touchdown or two had not been taken away for a second. Maye did really have his way with the New Orleans secondary.
Jacoby Brissett threw for 320 yards in a losing effort and Daniel Jones had three touchdowns in a close win over Arizona.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Rico Dowdle (CAR)
33.9
Josh Jacobs (GB)
32.0
De'Von Achane (MIA)
31.0
Cam Skattebo (NYG)
31.0
Christian McCaffrey (SF)
24.1
Carolina needed another superhuman effort from Rico Dowdle to secure a home victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Dowdle piled up 239 yards on 34 total touches. He added a receivng touchdown in the victory.
Dallas could not bring him down. Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs hit the endzone three times in a home win for the Green Bay Packers. Cam Skattebo totaled 110 yards from scrimmage and also had three touchdowns in a big Giants home victory. De'Von Achane broke a few nice runs and ended up with 128 yards and two scores in a losing effort.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
George Pickens (DAL)
31.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
30.2
Kayshon Boutte (NWE)
26;3
Ja"Marr Chase (CIN)
25.1
Brian Thomas Jr. (JAX)
23.0
George Pickens keeps scoring touchdowns. He added another one on Sunday to give him six in six contets. Pickens is now up to 525 yards receiving and 32 receptions. There is no question that Dak Prescott enjoys having a big target like Pickens. It is not a surprise he led the wideouts in points this Week 6. He has had plenty of practice in celebrations.
Ja'Marr Chase has a nice second half for the second consecutive week. Meanwhile, Kayshon Boutte surprised the masses. The Patriots' Wide Receiver caught five balls for 93 yards and two scores on five targets. It will be fun to see what he does next week against Tennesee. Even Brian Thomas Jr. got on the list this week though he was tied in poiunts with Ladd McConkey.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Dallas Goedert (PHI)
26.0
Trey McBride (ARZ)
21.2
Tyler Warren (IND)
18.3
Michael Mayer (LV)
16.0
Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE)
15.1
Unbelievably, Dallas Goedert was the only Tight End to score 25 points. He broke the 100-yard plateau and hauled in nine balls on 11 targets. Goedert exceeded his projections by more than 16 points. Tanner Hudon was the only other Tight End who topped his expected total by 10+ fantasy points.
Harold Fannin Jr. was the only pass catcher from this group not to get in the endzone. He did have seven catches for 81 yards on 10 targets. Michael Mayer ended up on here in place of Brock Bowers who is still injured (50 yards and a score).
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Denver Broncos
17.0
Las Vegas Raiders
17.0
Los Angeles Rams
16.0
Seattle Seahawks
12.0
Pittsburgh Steelers
11.0
There is this one painful number for the Jets that describes the day Denver had on defense. Also, three of the top five teams on defense allowed fewer than 10 points. Denver led the way with nine sacks and again that net passing yards stat. The surprise of the day was the Las Vegas Raiders. Home cooking was good as the Raiders exceeded their projection by 10.8 points!
Pittsburgh slowed down Cleveland pretty much. Furthermore. Seattle surprised everyone by how easy they slowed down the Jacksonville offense. After giving up 38 points to Tampa Bay, few expected the Seahawks to turn in that road gem.
Kickers
Player
Points
Eddy Pineiro (SF)
18.0
Cameron Dicker (LAC)
17.0
Blake Grupe (NO)
16.0
Chris Boswell (PIT)
14.0
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR)
14.0
Blake Grupe made four field goals for the second week in a row but this time in a losing effort. Cameron Dicker went for accuracy as he booted five field goals in the 29-27 win. However, Eddy Pineiro bested all the kickers with 18 fantasy points. The San Francisco kicker made two kicks from 50+ yards and four field goals in all.
Pineiro has been one of the best waiver wire finds for San Francisco and fantasy owners alike. He now is a perfect 15-for-15 kicking field goals while adding six extra points.