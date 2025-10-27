Fantasy Football Week 8 MVPs: Drake Maye, Breece Hall Light It Up as Big Winners
These athletes lit up the football field in Week 8. They may have guided your fantasy football team to illutrious victory. They may have forced your team into submission. Nobody is going to finish every single week at the top, but these players certainly appear to be trending upwards. If you owned them, good on you. If not, better luck next week. Perhaps you may get a Monday Night Miracle. These are the MVP's on Week 8.
QUARTERBACKS
Drake Maye - 26.28 Pts
282 Passing Yards, 3 Touchdowns, 1 Interception | 7 Carries, 50 Rushing Yards
Maye is becoming a MVP candidate right before our eyes. He is already single digits to win MVP, up there with Pat Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Browns were never going to go easy on Maye, and they did not. Maye was sacked six times but that did not stop him from hitting the endzone three times.
Jalen Hurts - 25.36 Pts
179 Passing Yards, 4 Touchdowns | 4 Carries, 22 Rushing Yards
Hurts has been playing football with abnormal outputs of recent. We think of Hurts as tush-push dominant, leaning on the run game. However, Hurts has thrown for over 500 Yards over the last two weeks with 7 Passing Touchdown. This week, he did it without AJ Brown.
RUNNING BACKS
Jonathan Taylor - 37.4 Pts
12 Carries, 153 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 21 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
There is no player in the NFL playing better football than Taylor is right now. He is a weekly staple as a Fantasy Football MVP. He is the clear RB1. He is the leader to win Offensive Player of the Year and, dare I say, MVP should be in the mix. He is on pace for 24 Touchdowns on the season.
James Cook - 33.6 Pts
19 Carries, 216 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Cook was running through air today. The Bills ran him down the gut and he ripped a first down seemingly every single time. He has a stunning 12.0 Yards per Carry. Cook could have had 300 Yards if he wanted to. Carolina — Get your weight up.
Breece Hall - 32.86 Pts
1/1, 4 Passing Yards, 1 Touchdown | 18 Carries, 133 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 2 Receptions, 14 Receiving Yards
Why not just do it all? That's what Hall did today. Hall did... it all. Bad adlib, I'll move on...
The Jets won today for Nick Mangold, may he Rest in Peace. They did it in a comeback fashion that won the game 39-38. Hall sealed the victory with a passing touchdown to Mason Taylor, out battling a 50/50 ball.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Troy Franklin - 26.9 Pts
6 Receptions, 89 Receiving Yards, 2 Touchdowns
We need to listen up everyone! Franklin was on our sleeper list again this week. He has remained owned under 50%, but I expect those days are now well gone. Franklin had two touchdowns and he is to the point where Sutton is battling with Franklin for WR1 caliber output.
Michael Pittman Jr. - 23.5 Pts
8 Receptions, 95 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
The Colts beat up on the Titans today, as expected. Josh Downs had a touchdown and so did Pittman. Pittman is the WR1 for Daniel Jones and that remained true this week. Though Downs scored, he had three targets to Pittman's 9 targets. That was 28% of the team looks.
TIGHT ENDS
Oronde Gadsden II - 18.7 Pts
5 Receptions, 77 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
If you have been looking for answers to the Quentin Johnston struggles, I found your culprit. Gadsden is the best of all the tight ends over the past three weeks. On Thursday Night, he continued his run. Gadsden is a must-start for the remainder of the season.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 25.0 Pts
2 Interceptions, 2 Fumbles Recovered, 5 Sacks, 1 Touchdown, 3 Points Allowed, 275 Yards Allowed
Any given week, any defense can become the best of that week. This week, it is the Buccaneers. The Saints are now 1-7 and well, bad. They gave Tyler Shough a chance today, but they need more. I am not out on Shough and, in fact, I think he will be good. The time for good in New Orleans is not now. Todd Bowles got the best out of his group, once again.
KICKER
Chase McLaughlin - 17.0 Pts
3/3 FGM, All 50+ Yards, 2/2 XPM
Do not sleep on your kickers. If you had McLaughlin, he may have helped win your week. 17 points very well may be among your best team scorers. We can never know who will hold this MVP honor among kickers, but McLaughlin gets it today with three 50+ yarders.