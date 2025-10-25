Fantasy Football Week 8 Matchups To Watch: Drake Maye vs Myles Garrett, Plus 6 More
We are gifted every single sunday with fantastic football games and must-watch matchups. On the surface, these come in the form of games. We have the Packers facing the Steelers. The Eagles host the Giants and the 49ers face the Texans. However, we like to dive into the matchups within the matchup. WR vs CB. Quarterback vs pass rush. These are all matchups with storylines and entertainment to be expected.
Shanahan's 49ers vs Texans Defense
This is going to be a classic X's and O's battle. We all know Shanahan as an elite offensive mind. With or without injuries on offense, the 49ers produce. They have been without Brock Purdy and had been without George Kittle and Jauan Jennings at time. Regardless, they have passed over >280 Yards per Game. They now face the Texans defense that I would say in top three, if not top one in the NFL.
Jaxson Dart vs Eagles
Dart is 1-0 versus the Eagles. That was a huge surprise a few weeks back when Dart upset the reigning champions on Thursday Night. Can he do it again? I do not think that he will. The Eagles have been trending better of recent weeks and they should be able to move the ball just fine. They are still among the more efficient scoring team in the NFL in comparison to yards gained. When they get in scoring position, they score. The Eagles are 1st in Red Zone Conversion Rate (82%).
Saquon Barkley vs Giants
The revenge game has already happened, so we cannot call it that. Saquon is facing his old team, nonetheless. He wants revenge not on the move to Philadelphia, but the loss from a few weeks back. As we discussed with Dart, the Eagles will very likely not lose again. Barkley will face a brutal Giants front, but they have been allowing of output to opposing running backs. The stand right in the middle of Fantasy Points Allowed to Running Backs.
Drake Maye vs Myles Garrett
All good things have to come to an end, or do they? The Patriots are surging on offense and Drake Maye is now up to 3rd in MVP odds (+700). He will be tested today as Myles Garrett is breathing down his throat. You can take a wild guess as to what team stands 1st in pass rush win rate... the Cleveland Browns.
Tyler Huntley vs Bears Defense
As of Saturday, the Ravens are turning to Huntley as their starting quarterback. This is a role that he is not shy to, but years have ticked on and it has been a little while since he last started for the Ravens. Will they run like a new engine, or a garbage truck? Excuse my strong language, but I trend towards the Ravens struggling more than many think. Huntley is not the backup that many think that he is. It is like Tyrod Taylor, he will be 45 years old and people think that Taylor can win a game. Maybe I am harsh, but we will find out soon enough.
Bo Nix vs Cowboys Defense
This is the matchup that keeps talking. We have exhausted all coverage of this matchup where Nix should have great upside. Just know that the Cowboys are bad and now are playing a Mile High. It can go bad for them.
Jordan Love vs Steelers Defense
Can Love handle this test in Pittsburgh? By no surprise, the Steelers are the 2nd best team in pass rush win rate. Love, a pocket passer, now has to worry about TJ Watt, Alex Highsmith, and all the others. If he can stay protected, he must get past Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey.