Fantasy Football Week 8 Red Zone Report: Troy Franklin Surprises Many as a Sleeper
Money is made in the red zone and that is where you will see the best possible returns on your fantasy football team. We may find the top names as well as some sleeper gems when we review our weekly red zone report. These players will be those that are the most trusted when in close and they are well within the team gameplan. If you own anyone here, you are likely reaping the benefits.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET LEADERS
As these players build a lead, we tend to see the same names week in and week out. Davante Adams has been at the top and now with Puka Nacua out, Adams is just surging. The connection between him and Matthew Stafford has been seamless and that give Adamas penultimate value as a wide receiver.
Amon-Ra St. Brown continues his tear, but he has actually had a downslide over his past two games. We are not worried at all. Keenan Allen joins him as a premier red zone target in an offense of many weapons. This shows the trust that will be here to stay.
Troy Franklin was a college teammate of Bo Nix. This connection continues into the NFL. It is not Courtland Sutton, it is Franklin when in the red zone making him a great waiver wire pickup.
George Pickens is likely to dip off as Lamb is back, but he is perhaps the best WR2 in football.
RED ZONE REPORT - TOUCHDOWN LEADERS
These guys remain king when it comes to actually scoring in the red zone. You have 20 yards to work with, what will you do with it? St. Brown and Adams have converted better than anyone. In fact, all five Adams' receptions have been scores.
Chase had a poor start to the year but with Flacco in town, he is being fed like an emperor. This will remain to tick upwards, be sure of that.
How about Hollywood Brown? We can be sure that Rashee Rice will take away a bit of this work but I truly believe that Brown is playing better than Worthy and that is being very clearly seen.
The Colts must support a top wideout and they have in Michael Pittman Jr. We see where Daniel Jones likes to throw his passes.
Romeo Doubs may tail off here as three of these were in one single game. That being said, he is the top target of Jordan Love, but in a spread offense.
RED ZONE REPORT - TARGET SHARE LEADERS
It is one thing to have targets, but it is another to command the offense. These players, regardless of these offenses' skill, have commanded the targets at a high rate. We will touch on some new names.
Drake London is low in the red zone ranking as the Falcons have been more run-heavy. When they do pass it, it is all London. This is not surprising as the lack much else for big bodies outside of Kyle Pitts.
Chris Olave owns the Saints' targets. It could go to Rashid Shaheed or Juwan Johnson, but it is mostly Olave. His value is pretty good if you want to buy him up.
DK Metcalf is on an offense that, contrary to popular belief, does not pass a ton in the red zone. By no surprise, he is catching 100% of his targets.
RED ZONE REPORT - TIGHT END LEADERS
As mid-season approaches, we are starting to see the tight end position take shape. It has been a whirlwind all year long.
Jake Ferguson leads the way. He was a sleeper pick this year and with the Cowboys offense back to elite form, he has, and will continue to benefit.
Tucker Kraft owns the Packers' offense. He is very explosive and will also remain towards the top.
There may be no better tight end in football than Trey McBride. The Cardinals have made sure to use him much more in the red zone over the 2025 season.
Zach Ertz and AJ Barner and prime target in the red zone. This is where they make their money. They have seen a notable workload uptick when in the red zone.
Tyler Warren should be a prime rookie of the year candidate. Darren Waller had been thriving, but is now on the IR. This new Eagles offense has leveraged Dallas Goedert, but I could this drop off in the coming weeks.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK TARGETS
This list will not change much all year long. The pass catching running backs own work and that is what makes them stand above all in fantasy footall. Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs are among the best league-winning assets going right now.
Javonte Williams has been a revelation. I am sure he will show up on many league-winning rosters.
Kamara should see an uptick with Kendre Miller out for the season.
RED ZONE REPORT - RUNNING BACK RUSH ATTEMPTS
The best offenses do provide the best fantasy football talent. That is why you must always draft with caution. For an example, we liked Calvin Ridley on paper, but he is on a bad offense. The same goes for Ashton Jeanty and Breece Hall. These players are clearly on buzzing offenses. If not, they have a high workload.
Zach Charbonnet is the one player to take note of. Kenneth Walker is clearly better in most people's opinions. For whatever reason, Klint Kubiak likes Charbonnet in the red zone. Despite being well out snapped in Week 8, Charbonnet had two touchdowns to Walkers' zero.