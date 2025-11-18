Fantasy Managers Should Trust Michael Wilson in Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Absence
The Arizona Cardinals' pass catchers had a day, last Sunday, in their 41-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. QB for Arizona, Jacoby Brissett, in the contest had a historic game. He went 47-57 passing for 452 yards and two touchdowns. His 47 completions were the highest total in a regular-season game in NFL history.
In this star second year TE Trey McBride had a big game, logging 10 receptions for 115 yards and a TD. And while this was a huge game, no bigger outing came from anyone than WR2 for the Cardinals, Michael Wilson.
Fantasy Outlook: Michael Wilson
Wilson led all pass catchers in this contest in both receptions and receiving yards. He had 15 receptions for 185 yards on 18 targets. This had him slated as WR1 for fantasy points in PPR fantasy football formats for week 11. Is this sustainable? Definitely not, but Wilson’s fantasy value after this outing definitely ticked up. It should be noted that the WR1 for Arizona Marvin Harrison Jr. was out in this contest, so that had some influence on Wilson’s big game. He missed the game with appendicitis, where he then had to have surgery. As of now, he is not likely to return to play in week 12, and could miss time extending past that.
Even when Harrison Jr. was on the field, there was a noticeable shift up in the play of Wilson of late, and that is a direct effect of Brissett replacing Kyler Murray at QB. In the first five games of the year, the most receiving yards Wilson had with Murray under center were 16 yards against the Tennessee Titans. The most receptions he had in a game over that stretch were 3.
In the five games since Brisett has taken over, he has had three or more receptions in every game, getting four or more in three of his five outings. He has also had 40 or more receiving yards in four out of five of these contests.
With Harrison Jr. out, Wilson is a prime add off the waiver wires in fantasy football in week 12. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently only 15.3% rostered. Another Arizona WR that fantasy managers should keep an eye on is Greg Dortch. He had a big game in week 11, and on ESPN is only 3.5% rostered.
Greg Dortch
Dortch against the 49ers had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. This was by far his best game of the season. Before that, he had two straight games without a reception. Also, out of the 10 games he played, this was his second game of the year with four or more receptions. When compared to Wilson, he is way more of a long shot to have any shot of being a good fantasy addition late in the season. Managers should not waste their spot in the waiver order by putting in a waiver claim for him before the waiver wire, and should wait till after the deadline passes to grab him. If a team has a deep roster, they should wait another week to see how Dortch plays, to really see if Dortch’s game in week 11 holds any weight, or if it was just a culmination of Brissett’s historic performance.