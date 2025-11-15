With Marvin Harrison Jr. Out, Cardinals Could See This WR Breakout
Arizona Cardinals WR Michael Wilson has long been underrated on the local and national level - though Sunday presents an opportunity to flip that narrative.
Wilson will take over WR1 duties in Arizona as Marvin Harrison Jr. is sidelined after having appendicitis surgery.
A secondary option in the wideout room and third in the passing game behind Harrison and Trey McBride, Wilson doesn't get a ton of limelight or opportunities - he's gotten just 38 targets on the season.
Such is life for a Cardinals receiver in 2025, though Week 11's contest against the San Francisco 49ers could be a coming out party for the Stanford product.
READ: Final Cardinals-49ers Injury Report
Michael Wilson Has Prime Opportunity vs 49ers
"He's getting open and catching it, you know? And I think he has improved his route running, which there's varying levels to that, but he's done a good job with a couple things that he's been working on with Drew [Terrell, Arizona's WR coach] to improve that part of his game, it's showing up," head coach Jonathan Gannon on Wilson.
Wilson isn't the biggest nor faster receiver on the field, though he continually makes tough catches at all three levels when his numbers is called upon.
He's gotten a bit more love with Jacoby Brissett under center for the Cardinals, who has done a good job of not solely relying on the duo of McBride/Harrison to carry the offense.
That, mixed with a more pass-heavy approach from offensive coordinator Drew Petzing in recent weeks, could yield serious results from Wilson on Sunday - especially with 49ers DB Deommodore Lenoir questionable.
READ: This is Cardinals' Only Hope vs 49ers
Michael Wilson's Dirty Work Pays Off for Cardinals Offense
“I think Mike is just tough. He does everything for us. He blocks; he clears people out. He does all of the grimy stuff," Brissett said this week.
"And then when you sit back and you watch and you’re like, man, it's his turn to get the ball. His speed and power when he runs. He creates separation. He has strong hands. (He’s) a guy that's going to step up and make a lot of plays this week, but I'm excited for him and the opportunity. He’s just one of those guys where you want to see (him) succeed.”
Wilson has just 22 receptions for 231 yards and one touchdown on the year. His 38 targets is nearly doubled by Harrison (62) while McBride's 88 ranks fourth among all NFL pass catchers.
In an essential must-win game for Arizona to keep their playoff hopes alive and the Cardinals' rushing attack still not up to par, Wilson should be heavily relied on.