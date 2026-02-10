Fantasy NASCAR 101 and a Daytona 500 Introduction

NASCAR embarks on the 2026 season. If anyone saw the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray, fans and fantasy players alike were clamoring for things to start! Ryan Preece won the race that did not count but William Byron finished in second. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin were almost inside the Top 5 and that is not a surprise.

The Daytona 500 starts the season on Sunday, February 15th from the Daytona International Speedway. Naturally, there are some first reflexes. First, let us dig in to some changes that were made while you were away from the end of last season.

Fantasy NASCAR 101: Change Is The Name Of The Game

While the changes are not drastic by any means, there are some welcome things to what had become a scary experience for fantasy players. The biggest aspect lies in this fact. The win and you're in era is over! Consistency will get drivers a little further along and give them a better chance of making the playoffs. The Chase is back in all three national series by the way.

Let's list some of the "Back To The Future" aspects first.

A driver now gets 55 points for a win (was 40 last year)

Win and you are in is GONE!

No more bankable playoff points

Playoffs start with regular season champ getting 25 point bonus.

Top seeds will start The Chase with 2,100 points, 2,075 for the second seed and 2,065 for the third, with a five-point drop for each seed after.

The Chase goes back to 10 races with no elimination after every three races err phases.

Again, people will always debate and argue about nuances and details. However, maybe what is lost is what we will get into later. Some races changed their format. The finale is not in Phoenix this year. You get the idea. It is more refreshing that the driver with the most points wins the championship. Amen!

There are 26 races leading up to the 10 race "Chase" as we had been accustomed to seeing. Also, Homestead will host the finale in 2026 and expects to in 2027 as well. Charlotte will not be the ROVAL anymore. Take the R out.

First, let us introduce the Daytona 500. Coming later on Tuesday will be some picks for season long picks and such.

Hello Daytona 500!

Ah, how we missed the Superspeedway. The opening of the 2026 season is a mere five days away. Daytona is a 2.5-mile Tri-Oval with extreme banking. Turns have a 31 degree bank with the Tri-Oval at 18. Surprisingly, there is a slight three degree pitch on the back straightaway. Drivers do not feel like they are in a complete centrifuge but it is no easy drive.

The Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing features two 65-lap stages, then a 70 lap final stage. By the way, stage points this year are the same as previous years. Drivers err dominators that do well here know that "The Big One" is always lurking. Surviving is the key to finishing well in this event as much as luck.

Again, people will take a look at the odds and go +900 for a favorite or even +1000? Superspeedways, especially Daytona, are famous for their volatility. Denny Hamlin is the current tentative favorite even with a bum shoulder. Brad Keselowski just got cleared after a broken femur suffered in December. Yes, NASCAR drivers have injuries.

"This season for me could certainly go one of two ways and I think there's not much of a middle road. It's going to really one way or really the other way and it's up to me which way I decide to turn."



Denny Hamlin on returning to racing after personal tragedy & injury#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/lrr9XN2e0I — Daren Stoltzfus WESH (@DarenStoltzfus) February 4, 2026

Sunday is going to be quite the experience. Can William Byron win a third consecutive time? Will Kyle Larson finally win his first Daytona 500? Does a Ford crash the party? We know there will be several Fords contending. So many questions are out there. Over the next several days, hopefully at Fantasy On Si, we can get a few of these answers right.

Again, this race is never easy! Just when you think you have it figured out...you don't!

