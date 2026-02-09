Which Drivers Will Attempt to Make the 2026 Daytona 500 Field?
On Monday, NASCAR officially dropped the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Contained on the entry list are the 36 Chartered entries and one Open Exemption Provisional entry. These 37 cars are guaranteed to start in The Great American Race, while eight "Open" entries will fight for the remaining four slots in the starting grid for the race.
Here are the 36 Chartered drivers and teams that are locked into the field for the 2026 Daytona 500, but will battle for their starting spots in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 11, and America 250 Duel Qualifier Races on Thursday, February 12.
Car
Driver
Team
Make
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
Austin Cindric
Team Penske
Ford
3
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5
Kyle Larson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
7
Daniel Suarez
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
Chase Elliiott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
11
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
16
AJ Allmendinger
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
19
Chase Briscoe
Joe Gibbs Racing
Ford
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
21
Josh Berry
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
23
Bubba Wallace
23XI Racing
Toyota
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
34
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
35
Riley Herbst
23XI Racing
Toyota
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
41
Cole Custer
Haas Factory Team
Chevrolet
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
43
Erik Jones
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
45
Tyler Reddick
23XI Racing
Toyota
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Hyak Motorsports
Chevrolet
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
51
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
88
Connor Zilisch (R)
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
97
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
Open Exemption Provisional
Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is also guaranteed a starting spot in the 2026 Daytona 500 by way of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which his No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team applied for in the offseason for this event.
Johnson, who drives an "Open" entry, will not have to worry about not making the field for the Daytona 500, but his No. 84 car will not score any points and will not receive any of the prize money for the event.
Car
Driver
Team
Make
84
Jimmie Johnson
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
Open Entries Fighting For Final Four Spots in Field
This leaves eight drivers and teams to duke it out for the final four qualifying spots in the Daytona 500 field, and there is a mixture of youthful exuberance and established veterans in the group of "Open" entries that have yet to secure their spots in the field for the Daytona 500.
Car
Driver
Team
Make
36
Chandler Smith**
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
40
Justin Allgaier*
JR Motorsports
Chevrolet
44
JJ Yeley**
NY Racing
Chevrolet
62
Anthony Alfredo**
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
66
TBA
Garage 66
Ford
67
Corey Heim+
23XI Racing
Toyota
78
BJ McLeod**
Live Fast Motorsports
Chevrolet
99
Corey LaJoie*
RFK Racing
Ford
* made the field for the 2025 Daytona 500
** missed the field for the 2025 Daytona 500
+ will make first career attempt at Daytona 500 in 2026
How does Daytona 500 qualifying work?
45 cars will vie for the 41 (field extended from 40 with Johnson's OEP) spots in the Daytona 500 field. The pole position and second qualifying position will be secured in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session, while the remainder of the field will be determined by finishing positions in Thursday's Duel Qualifier races.
Drivers in the first of two Duels will secure the odd-numbered starting spots in the field, while the second Duel will have the even-numbered starting spots up for grabs.
New for this year, the two fastest "Open" cars in Daytona 500 qualifying automatically lock their positions in the Daytona 500 field, but unlike in previous seasons, those drivers will not compete for improved starting spots through the Duels.
Previously, the two-fastest "Open" entries in Daytona 500 qualifying were guaranteed a starting spot in the Daytona 500 field regardless of where they finished in the Duels, but the finishing results of the Duels could change which "Open" entries would be able to take advantage of the two positions for fastest qualified "Open" entries.
