Which Drivers Will Attempt to Make the 2026 Daytona 500 Field?

The preliminary entry list for the 2026 Daytona 500 became available on Monday afternoon, and it featured 45 cars, which will fight for the 41 spots in the starting field. 37 drivers already know they'll start the race, while eight others are still looking to secure their spot.
45 cars are entered into the 2026 Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway.

On Monday, NASCAR officially dropped the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Contained on the entry list are the 36 Chartered entries and one Open Exemption Provisional entry. These 37 cars are guaranteed to start in The Great American Race, while eight "Open" entries will fight for the remaining four slots in the starting grid for the race.

Here are the 36 Chartered drivers and teams that are locked into the field for the 2026 Daytona 500, but will battle for their starting spots in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 11, and America 250 Duel Qualifier Races on Thursday, February 12.

Car

Driver

Team

Make

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Noah Gragson

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Daniel Suarez

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Chase Elliiott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Ty Dillon

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Chase Briscoe

Joe Gibbs Racing

Ford

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Josh Berry

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

34

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

35

Riley Herbst

23XI Racing

Toyota

38

Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Cole Custer

Haas Factory Team

Chevrolet

42

John Hunter Nemechek

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

43

Erik Jones

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Hyak Motorsports

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

60

Ryan Preece

RFK Racing

Ford

71

Michael McDowell

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

77

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

88

Connor Zilisch (R)

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

97

Shane van Gisbergen

Trackhouse Racing

Chevrolet

Open Exemption Provisional

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is also guaranteed a starting spot in the 2026 Daytona 500 by way of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which his No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team applied for in the offseason for this event.

Johnson, who drives an "Open" entry, will not have to worry about not making the field for the Daytona 500, but his No. 84 car will not score any points and will not receive any of the prize money for the event.

Car

Driver

Team

Make

84

Jimmie Johnson

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB

Toyota

Open Entries Fighting For Final Four Spots in Field

This leaves eight drivers and teams to duke it out for the final four qualifying spots in the Daytona 500 field, and there is a mixture of youthful exuberance and established veterans in the group of "Open" entries that have yet to secure their spots in the field for the Daytona 500.

Car

Driver

Team

Make

36

Chandler Smith**

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

40

Justin Allgaier*

JR Motorsports

Chevrolet

44

JJ Yeley**

NY Racing

Chevrolet

62

Anthony Alfredo**

Beard Motorsports

Chevrolet

66

TBA

Garage 66

Ford

67

Corey Heim+

23XI Racing

Toyota

78

BJ McLeod**

Live Fast Motorsports

Chevrolet

99

Corey LaJoie*

RFK Racing

Ford

* made the field for the 2025 Daytona 500
** missed the field for the 2025 Daytona 500
+ will make first career attempt at Daytona 500 in 2026

How does Daytona 500 qualifying work?

45 cars will vie for the 41 (field extended from 40 with Johnson's OEP) spots in the Daytona 500 field. The pole position and second qualifying position will be secured in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session, while the remainder of the field will be determined by finishing positions in Thursday's Duel Qualifier races.

Drivers in the first of two Duels will secure the odd-numbered starting spots in the field, while the second Duel will have the even-numbered starting spots up for grabs.

New for this year, the two fastest "Open" cars in Daytona 500 qualifying automatically lock their positions in the Daytona 500 field, but unlike in previous seasons, those drivers will not compete for improved starting spots through the Duels.

Previously, the two-fastest "Open" entries in Daytona 500 qualifying were guaranteed a starting spot in the Daytona 500 field regardless of where they finished in the Duels, but the finishing results of the Duels could change which "Open" entries would be able to take advantage of the two positions for fastest qualified "Open" entries.

