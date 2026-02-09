Which Drivers Will Attempt to Make the 2026 Daytona 500 Field?

On Monday, NASCAR officially dropped the preliminary entry list for the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening event, the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Contained on the entry list are the 36 Chartered entries and one Open Exemption Provisional entry. These 37 cars are guaranteed to start in The Great American Race, while eight "Open" entries will fight for the remaining four slots in the starting grid for the race.

Here are the 36 Chartered drivers and teams that are locked into the field for the 2026 Daytona 500, but will battle for their starting spots in Daytona 500 qualifying on Wednesday, February 11, and America 250 Duel Qualifier Races on Thursday, February 12.

Car Driver Team Make 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliiott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Ford 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet 42 John Hunter Nemechek LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 43 Erik Jones LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 88 Connor Zilisch (R) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Open Exemption Provisional

Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is also guaranteed a starting spot in the 2026 Daytona 500 by way of the Open Exemption Provisional (OEP), which his No. 84 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB team applied for in the offseason for this event.

Johnson, who drives an "Open" entry, will not have to worry about not making the field for the Daytona 500, but his No. 84 car will not score any points and will not receive any of the prize money for the event.

Car Driver Team Make 84 Jimmie Johnson LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota

Open Entries Fighting For Final Four Spots in Field

This leaves eight drivers and teams to duke it out for the final four qualifying spots in the Daytona 500 field, and there is a mixture of youthful exuberance and established veterans in the group of "Open" entries that have yet to secure their spots in the field for the Daytona 500.

Car Driver Team Make 36 Chandler Smith** Front Row Motorsports Ford 40 Justin Allgaier* JR Motorsports Chevrolet 44 JJ Yeley** NY Racing Chevrolet 62 Anthony Alfredo** Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 66 TBA Garage 66 Ford 67 Corey Heim+ 23XI Racing Toyota 78 BJ McLeod** Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 99 Corey LaJoie* RFK Racing Ford

* made the field for the 2025 Daytona 500

** missed the field for the 2025 Daytona 500

+ will make first career attempt at Daytona 500 in 2026

How does Daytona 500 qualifying work?

45 cars will vie for the 41 (field extended from 40 with Johnson's OEP) spots in the Daytona 500 field. The pole position and second qualifying position will be secured in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session, while the remainder of the field will be determined by finishing positions in Thursday's Duel Qualifier races.

Drivers in the first of two Duels will secure the odd-numbered starting spots in the field, while the second Duel will have the even-numbered starting spots up for grabs.

New for this year, the two fastest "Open" cars in Daytona 500 qualifying automatically lock their positions in the Daytona 500 field, but unlike in previous seasons, those drivers will not compete for improved starting spots through the Duels.

Previously, the two-fastest "Open" entries in Daytona 500 qualifying were guaranteed a starting spot in the Daytona 500 field regardless of where they finished in the Duels, but the finishing results of the Duels could change which "Open" entries would be able to take advantage of the two positions for fastest qualified "Open" entries.

