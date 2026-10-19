Fantasy Ramifications of Davante Adams’ Devastating Hamstring Rupture

Coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Davante Adams suffered a ruptured hamstring, which will require surgery and force him to miss 6 to 10 weeks.

With a little over a minute remaining in the Rams’ disappointing 18-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, the star wideout exited with a non-contact left leg injury.

As Adams ran a route towards the end-zone, he slowed to a limped jog and looked back as if he was hit. It was a scary moment as that type of reaction can signify a severe tear or strain—and unfortunately, it did.

The absence of Adams will likely set off a fantasy domino effect for the 2-4 Rams. These are the players to keep a close eye on.

WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams leads L.A. in receiving yards (480), yards per reception (16.0), and receiving touchdowns (four). He also currently ranks fifth in the NFL in total fantasy points in half PPR leagues (81.6).

Losing him for an extended period is a tough pill for fantasy managers to swallow, and the first effects of it will likely come in Week 7 when the Rams take on the Las Vegas Raiders (Adams’ former team), a bottom-10 defense.

Even with Adams out, though, the team still possesses an elite pass-catching option.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs the ball ahead of Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nacua has only played in four out of a possible six contests in 2026—due to a pre-hernia injury that kept him out of Weeks 2 and 3—yet he still leads the Rams in receptions (37), targets (52), and yards after catch (206).

He also leads the NFL in targets per game (13) and ranks second among receivers in fantasy points per game (20.8), trailing only certified fantasy king Jaxon Smith-Njigba (24.2).

Adam’s absence may open up even more targets for the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year, but it should also elicit greater defensive attention and less room to operate.

Given Nacua’s upper-echelon talent as a pass-catcher, not to mention his steady, elite production, we see his fantasy floor remaining high.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Rams’ Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, Williams carried the ball only 10 times, a season low. When asked about the team’s offensive struggles, he had this to say :

“I can't tell you, bro. Probably because I'm not out there."

His frustration is clear, and losing three-out-of-four games probably doesn’t help matters.

That said, we do expect Williams to be a significant fantasy producer once again in Week 7 as the Rams trudge forward without Adams.

The Raiders surrender the seventh most fantasy points on average to running backs, and prior to the Cardinals game, Williams was the RB5 in fantasy.

What makes the 26-year-old especially deadly, in PPR formats in particular, is his receiving production. He is currently tied for first in the NFL in receptions (27) among running backs alongside Jahmyr Gibbs.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Higbee put together his strongest fantasy performance of the 2026 season (16.2 points) when Nacua was out in Week 3. With Adams out, his volume and production could experience a similar uptick.

Although Higbee didn’t generate much of anything in Week 6—four catches for 22 yards and a lost fumble—the Raiders allow the sixth most fantasy points per game to tight ends (14.4).

Coupled with the fact that he’s the fourth most targeted receiver on the team (now third), Higbee makes for a solid streaming option this Sunday.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

Someone else who benefited from Nacua missing time earlier this season was Konata Mumpfield. In Weeks 2 and 3, his snap rate was 71%, compared to 26.75% in the games Nacua played.

Mumpfield can’t replace Adams’ elite route-running and red-zone proficiency, but he can act as a viable intermediate-to-downfield threat, seeing as he’s second on the team in yards per catch (15.9), slightly behind Adams (16.0).

The second-year man out of Pittsburgh could certainly experience a bump in his volume.

QB Matt Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As has been the case throughout his career, Matt Stafford is throwing the ball at a high rate in 2026. In fact, he’s leading the league in total attempts (1,794) and attempts per game (41.5).

He’s also seventh in touchdown passes at 11, connecting with eight different receivers. Clearly, he’s comfortable spraying the ball to many targets, which could help his cause without Adams.