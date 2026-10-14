Fantasy Football Week 6 Wide Receiver Projections & Rankings: Puka Nacua, Malik Nabers Begin to Thrive

Through five weeks of the NFL season, Christian Watson has risen to WR3 in fantasy football, Davante Adams to WR6, and Garrett Wilson to WR7. Of those who have fallen, Courtland Sutton is WR76, Brian Thomas Jr. is WR83, and Marvin Harrison Jr. is just inside the top 100. However, no week is the same as the last. The following projections ultimately showcase the likely outcome in Week 6.

Top-12 Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

The Rams forced touches to Puka Nacua in Week 5 with 16 targets, 13 of which were caught. In that reality, Nacua may return to WR1 in fantasy football. This week, he sits right behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

If Jalen Coker plays this week, Tetairoa McMillan's projection will take a hit, so use caution with this ranking. I release the final injury-adjusted projections on Saturday evenings.

Matthew Golden is the WR11 in fantasy football. No matter what you might think of the up-and-down Packers team, they have fed a buffet to both Golden and Christian Watson.

High-Upside Projections

Thomas Carelli

The Bills are bottom-five against wide receivers by almost any statistical measure looked upon. Tre Tucker shall benefit as the Raiders' WR1 and No. 2 pass-catcher. Kirk Cousins is one of my top sleepers this week.

Malik Nabers had 18 targets in Week 5. It was an outlier, but noteworthy. The Giants will continue to force targets to Nabers, while they've only had one loss over five weeks.

Jakobi Meyers is bound for a breakout game. He has run the same number of routes as Parker Washington, and in a favorable matchup, Meyers could easily get a 30% target share. The Texans are bottom-3 versus wide receivers this season.

Fade These Wide Receivers

Thomas Carelli

Makai Lemon is averaging less than seven yards per reception, thus requiring almost double the receptions per game of the average wide receiver to be viable in non-PPR formats. To get 50 yards at that pace, Lemon would need at least seven receptions.

Courtland Sutton has a disappointing 14% target share this season. The Seahawks will not help his upside; they have one of the top defenses in the NFL.

Emeka Egbuka is averaging less than seven yards per reception with Jalon Daniels. Like Lemon, he lacks enough upside for now.

Sleeper of the Week

Wan'Dale Robinson has four red-zone targets this season for two touchdowns. He is averaging 6.0 total targets per game on a 73% catch rate. Despite how bad Cam Ward has been, a 109.9 Passer Rating is achieved when targeting Robinson.

The Colts rank 20th in Defensive Pass EPA Allowed per Play and 17th versus Wide Receivers in Fantasy Football.

Week 6 Projected Leaders

Targets: Chris Olave (12.7)

Receptions: Chris Olave (8.9)

Yards: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (114.3)

Touchdowns: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (0.93)

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