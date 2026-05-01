Germie Bernard, Eli Stowers, And Ted Hurst: Rookie Fantasy Football Sleepers

Every NFL season their are rookies who come out of nowhere and have fantasy football seasons that make them borderline league-winning players. Here are three rookies who could be those types of players in the 2026 fantasy football season.

Germie Bernard

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The draft drama heavily surrounded the Pittsburgh Steelers in round one. They were on the phone, ready to make USC wide WR, Makai Lemon, the newest Steeler, until the Philadelphia Eagles traded up and took him a pick before Pittsburgh could at 20th overall. While this threw a wrench in the Steelers' original plan, they got a WR in the second round of the draft that could prove to be a better player, Germie Bernard from th University of Alabama.

Bernard undoubtedly has WR1 potential. He showcased that in his latest season with the Crimson Tide. In 2025 Bernard recorded 64 receptions, 862 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns–all career highs.

Bernard could become the Steelers WR2 on day one, with veteran wideout DK Metcalf holding the role of WR1 at least to start. One thing fantasy managers should be wary of when drafting Bernard is the QB situation in Pittsburgh. Aaron Rodgers has yet to officially announce if he is coming back or not, and behind that their is no sure-fire good answer in a QB room that includes second-year QB Will Howard and rookie out of Penn State, Drew Allar.

Eli Stowers

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (9) makes a catch as he warms up before playing against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the 2025 college football season began, many viewed TE out of Vanderbilt, Eli Stowers, as the best TE coming into the 2026 draft. That could still very well be the case; however, he was not the first one taken. He was the second TE taken off the board, as he was selected in the second round at pick No. 54 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Stowers, in his senior season with the Commodores, recorded 62 receptions, 769 receiving yards, and four TDs. He played a monumental role in helping Vanderbilt have its best season since the late 1940s.

Stowers, like Beranrd at his position, will likely not be the go-to guy off the bat. Veteran Dallas Goedert will have the title of TE1 at least in the beginning. Goedert, over the last few seasons, has been one of the better fantasy football TEs. This past season in PPR fantasy formats, he finished as TE7. With this in mind, Stowers is definitely a player dynasty fantasy players should target. In regular fantasy in drafts, it is not a bad idea to take him as a late-round flyer, with the high upside he has.

Ted Hurst

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ted Hurst was one of the most dominant offensive college players who entered the draft. The main question that resided with him was, could he take that big leap to the NFL level, as he comes out of the University of Georgia State?

Hurst this past season for Georgia State, had 71 receptions, 1,004 receiving yards, and six TDs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the loss of Mik Evans in free agency, needed to address him no longer being on the roster in some way. Trying to replace him by drafting Hurst could end up being a great decision. They took Hurst in the third round with the No. 84 pick. Hurst has similar measurables to Evans, standing at 6’4”. He also has high yards after catch potential, which he displayed in college numerous times. He will likely start as WR3 on the Bucs roster with Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin being ahead of him, but this label should not take away from the fantasy potential he has this season.

QB for Tampa Bay, Baker Mayfield's connection with Evans on the field was elite. Mayfield may very well lean on the rookie Hurst, as the team’s tallest receiver, to somewhat play that Evans’ role right away. Because of this, Hurst is worth a late-round swing in fantasy drafts.

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