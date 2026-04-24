Five Things to Know About Alabama NFL Draft Prospect Germie Bernard
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It's Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and all signs point to Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard being the next Crimson Tide product off the board.
The 22-year-old is widely projected to be a second-round pick. Most mock drafts have him being selected in the 40s.
But before he hears his name called in Pittsburgh on Friday evening, here are five things to know about Germie Bernard:
Exceeding Expectations is Second Nature
Coming into the 2025 season, the entire college football world assumed that Ryan Coleman-Williams would follow up his sensational freshman season with an incredible sophomore campaign. But Bernard grabbed the WR1 spot on Alabama's depth chart during the season-opening loss to Florida State, as he hauled in eight receptions for 146 yards.
Two games later, he'd combine for 129 yards and three touchdowns — already breaking his scoring total (2) from 2024. Bernard finished his senior year with 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. His catches mark ranked sixth in the SEC, his yardage was seventh and he had the fifth-most scores. Not bad for someone who wasn't supposed to be the best receiver on his own team.
Not Just a Wide Receiver
On Nov. 16, 2024, up 7-0 and in the red zone against Mercer, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Coleman-Williams underneath and he trotted his way into the end zone untouched. That said, although his footwork and shiftiness are a sight to behold, there was a decent chance he would've been taken down before even crossing the line of scrimmage.
Bernard assured his teammate would sprint ahead of him, as he blocked one Mercer defensive back to the ground within a couple of seconds of the play starting. But then, with that same defender desperately trying to get back up and head towards Coleman-Williams, Bernard lowered his shoulder and sent the safety flying.
"It's an outside play where we kind of stretch it wide," Bernard described after the game. "I go to block the corner, he dipped inside, so he was really out of the play. Then there was another guy on the other side, so I knew I already had the first guy blocked, and I was like, 'Shoot, I might as well get another one' so I went and blocked him too...The receiver position is very unselfish and I love to see my guys get in the end zone and score. If I can have a factor in that, I'm going to do my job."
The Clutch Gene
In addition to being a blocker, Bernard showcased his abilities as a running back this past season. He had 18 carries for 101 yards (5.6 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. He reached the end zone a total of nine times, but perhaps the run against South Carolina was his most impressive.
Tied at 22 apiece on the road on Oct. 25, Bernard took a direct snap 25 yards into the end zone with 34 seconds remaining. He could've hone down near the goal line and Alabama would've attempted a chip-shot field goal as time expired, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave Bernard the green light to score.
"We got all the trust in the world," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "...Guys who are disciplined, the game slows down for them. You give them the opportunities as much as possible in critical moments to go make plays for you."
A Key Characteristic
Bernard recorded at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of his 14 games played last season. DeBoer was asked on Nov. 19 which one of his players is the most consistent. He didn't really hesitate.
"I think Germie Bernard has just been really consistent from start to finish," DeBoer said. "It's as a receiver, and that's what you see a lot of, but I felt like he raised his game as a blocker.
"There was some some run game things that he got involved with helped and create some explosives. We always focus so much up front. I mean, those guys are the ones that can help pop big plays. And his effort all-around and his leadership, I would say he's probably the most consistent."
Mel Kiper Jr.'s Analysis
BamaCentral spoke with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. last week during a media conference. Here's what stands out to Kiper regarding Bernard:
"You know exactly what you're getting [in Bernard]. A guy who will give you everything he has, runs good routes and has versatility. They had him in the backfield.
"He's not going to do a lot down the field. He's not going to be a difference-maker down the field. He's not going to get tons of yards after catch, although he'll get enough. He'll battle. He'll block very well. He'll do the dirty work for you. He'll catch the football when it's thrown to him. He'll do all that. He'll be unselfish."
Germie Bernard's NFL Combine Numbers
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 206 pounds
- Arm Length: 30 3/8’’
- Hand Size: 9 7/8’’
- 40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (No. 23 among 34 wide receivers)
- Bench press: DNP
- Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 28 among 30 wide receivers)
- Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 17 among 25 wide receivers)
- Three-cone drill: 6.71 seconds (No. 1 among 7 wide receivers)
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.31 seconds (No. 4 among 7 wide receivers)
Bernard will become the 29th Alabama wide receiver drafted in program history. Here's a look at the preceding 28.
- Jermaine Burton, 2024
- Jameson Williams, 2022
- John Metchie III, 2022
- Jaylen Waddle 2021
- DeVonta Smith, 2021
- Henry Ruggs III, 2020
- Jerry Jeudy, 2020
- Calvin Ridley, 2018
- ArDarius Stewart, 2017
- Amari Cooper, 2015
- Kevin Norwood, 2014
- Julio Jones, 2011
- Triandos Luke, 2004
- Jason McAddley, 2002
- Freddie Milons, 2002
- Toderick Malone, 1996
- Kevin Lee, 1994
- David Palmer, 1994
- Greg Richardson, 1987
- Joey Jones, 1984 (Supplemental Draft)
- Jesse Bendross, 1984
- James Mallard, 1981
- Joe Dale Harris, 1976
- Wayne Wheeler, 1974
- David Bailey, 1972
- Dennis Homan, 1968
- Ray Perkins, 1966
- Tom Tolleson, 1966
List of Every Alabama Player Picked in 2026 NFL Draft and Where They're Headed
Sports Illustrated draft tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker
Bama in the NFL Database
Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver