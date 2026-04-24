Five Things to Know About Alabama NFL Draft Prospect Germie Bernard

It's Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft, and all signs point to Alabama wide receiver Germie Bernard being the next Crimson Tide product off the board.

The 22-year-old is widely projected to be a second-round pick. Most mock drafts have him being selected in the 40s.

But before he hears his name called in Pittsburgh on Friday evening, here are five things to know about Germie Bernard:

Exceeding Expectations is Second Nature

Coming into the 2025 season, the entire college football world assumed that Ryan Coleman-Williams would follow up his sensational freshman season with an incredible sophomore campaign. But Bernard grabbed the WR1 spot on Alabama's depth chart during the season-opening loss to Florida State, as he hauled in eight receptions for 146 yards.

Two games later, he'd combine for 129 yards and three touchdowns — already breaking his scoring total (2) from 2024. Bernard finished his senior year with 64 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games. His catches mark ranked sixth in the SEC, his yardage was seventh and he had the fifth-most scores. Not bad for someone who wasn't supposed to be the best receiver on his own team.

Not Just a Wide Receiver

On Nov. 16, 2024, up 7-0 and in the red zone against Mercer, former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Coleman-Williams underneath and he trotted his way into the end zone untouched. That said, although his footwork and shiftiness are a sight to behold, there was a decent chance he would've been taken down before even crossing the line of scrimmage.

Bernard assured his teammate would sprint ahead of him, as he blocked one Mercer defensive back to the ground within a couple of seconds of the play starting. But then, with that same defender desperately trying to get back up and head towards Coleman-Williams, Bernard lowered his shoulder and sent the safety flying.

"It's an outside play where we kind of stretch it wide," Bernard described after the game. "I go to block the corner, he dipped inside, so he was really out of the play. Then there was another guy on the other side, so I knew I already had the first guy blocked, and I was like, 'Shoot, I might as well get another one' so I went and blocked him too...The receiver position is very unselfish and I love to see my guys get in the end zone and score. If I can have a factor in that, I'm going to do my job."

The Clutch Gene

In addition to being a blocker, Bernard showcased his abilities as a running back this past season. He had 18 carries for 101 yards (5.6 yards per rush) and two touchdowns. He reached the end zone a total of nine times, but perhaps the run against South Carolina was his most impressive.

Tied at 22 apiece on the road on Oct. 25, Bernard took a direct snap 25 yards into the end zone with 34 seconds remaining. He could've hone down near the goal line and Alabama would've attempted a chip-shot field goal as time expired, but head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave Bernard the green light to score.

"We got all the trust in the world," DeBoer said during the postgame press conference. "...Guys who are disciplined, the game slows down for them. You give them the opportunities as much as possible in critical moments to go make plays for you."

A Key Characteristic

Bernard recorded at least 50 receiving yards in 11 of his 14 games played last season. DeBoer was asked on Nov. 19 which one of his players is the most consistent. He didn't really hesitate.

"I think Germie Bernard has just been really consistent from start to finish," DeBoer said. "It's as a receiver, and that's what you see a lot of, but I felt like he raised his game as a blocker.

"There was some some run game things that he got involved with helped and create some explosives. We always focus so much up front. I mean, those guys are the ones that can help pop big plays. And his effort all-around and his leadership, I would say he's probably the most consistent."

Mel Kiper Jr.'s Analysis

BamaCentral spoke with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. last week during a media conference. Here's what stands out to Kiper regarding Bernard:

"You know exactly what you're getting [in Bernard]. A guy who will give you everything he has, runs good routes and has versatility. They had him in the backfield.

"He's not going to do a lot down the field. He's not going to be a difference-maker down the field. He's not going to get tons of yards after catch, although he'll get enough. He'll battle. He'll block very well. He'll do the dirty work for you. He'll catch the football when it's thrown to him. He'll do all that. He'll be unselfish."

Germie Bernard's NFL Combine Numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 206 pounds

Arm Length: 30 3/8’’

Hand Size: 9 7/8’’

40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds (No. 23 among 34 wide receivers)

Bench press: DNP

Vertical jump: 32.50" (No. 28 among 30 wide receivers)

Broad jump: 10'5" (No. 17 among 25 wide receivers)

Three-cone drill: 6.71 seconds (No. 1 among 7 wide receivers)

20-yard shuttle: 4.31 seconds (No. 4 among 7 wide receivers)

Bernard will become the 29th Alabama wide receiver drafted in program history. Here's a look at the preceding 28.

Jermaine Burton, 2024 Jameson Williams, 2022 John Metchie III, 2022 Jaylen Waddle 2021 DeVonta Smith, 2021 Henry Ruggs III, 2020 Jerry Jeudy, 2020 Calvin Ridley, 2018 ArDarius Stewart, 2017 Amari Cooper, 2015 Kevin Norwood, 2014 Julio Jones, 2011 Triandos Luke, 2004 Jason McAddley, 2002 Freddie Milons, 2002 Toderick Malone, 1996 Kevin Lee, 1994 David Palmer, 1994 Greg Richardson, 1987 Joey Jones, 1984 (Supplemental Draft) Jesse Bendross, 1984 James Mallard, 1981 Joe Dale Harris, 1976 Wayne Wheeler, 1974 David Bailey, 1972 Dennis Homan, 1968 Ray Perkins, 1966 Tom Tolleson, 1966

Sports Illustrated draft tracker: https://www.si.com/nfl/draft/tracker

Bama in the NFL Database

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players

Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections

Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Threads and Blue Sky for the latest news.