Giants' Jaxson Dart Ruled Out Vs. Lions, Jameis Winston To Start In Week 12
The New York Giants suffered a massive blow ahead of a crucial Week 12 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who missed the team’s Week 11 contest versus the Green Bay Packers due to a concussion, has officially been ruled out for the second consecutive week as he continues to navigate concussion protocol.
On Friday morning, Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka revealed that Dart will miss the team’s clash versus Detroit, despite promising signs throughout the week in practice. Still, the rookie has yet to be cleared and should be in line to suit up versus the New England Patriots in Week 13.
With Dart sidelined once again, veteran backup Jameis Winston will handle the reins under center, while Russell Wilson remains designated to his backup role. Winston got the start versus Green Bay in Week 11, nearly leading his squad to an upset win over one of the NFC’s top teams.
The Giants’ offense will miss the presence of Dart despite the veteran leadership, given his efficient play and immense rushing upside from the quarterback spot. In fantasy, Dart has been one of the top quarterbacks since taking over as the Giants’ starter, though his presence will be missed among Week 12 fantasy lineups once again. Here’s a fantasy outlook for the remainder of New York’s offense ahead of Sunday’s showdown with Detroit:
Giants Sleeper RB Duo Emerges With Jaxson Dart Sidelined
New York’s offense leaned heavily on its run game in Week 11, a gameplan that nearly helped the Giants to their third win of the season. Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the way in the backfield with the majority of the workload, while backup Devin Singletary saw most of the work in short-yardage situations.
Tracy racked up 139 yards from scrimmage over 23 total touches, leading the offense in rushing, while finishing as the team’s second-leading receiver. He posted 17.9 PPR points and an RB13 finish for Week 11. On the other end, despite posting just 44 yards over 16 carries on the ground, Singletary found the endzone twice in the loss, racking up 17.7 points and an RB14 finish among PPR leagues.
In the passing game, Isaiah Hodgins led the receiving corps in his first game of the season, hauling in five of his six targets for 57 yards versus the Packers. He racked up 10.7 PPR points and a WR28 ranking for the week, eclipsing the likes of Courtland Sutton, Rashee Rice and other notable fantasy wideouts.
The Giants’ leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson was held to a quiet day amid a breakout campaign, hauling in four passes for 36 yards through the air, his lowest yardage total since Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints. Overall, it’s difficult to make a starting case for any of New York’s contributors offensively, though Singletary and Tracy could make quality flex options among deeper leagues.
The Giants remain optimistic that their 25th-overall pick and OROY hopeful will manage to suit up in Week 13.