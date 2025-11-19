Jaxson Dart Injury Update: How Could Week 12 Absence Affect Wan'Dale Robinson And Co?
The New York Giants suffered a narrow 27-20 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in their first game under interim head coach, Mike Kafka. New York was without its starting quarterback, rookie Jaxson Dart, who missed the Giants’ Week 11 matchup due to a concussion sustained versus the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9.
With veteran backup Jameis Winston at the helm, New York’s offense eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the sixth time this season, scoring touchdowns on three of their nine offensive drives. He completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 201 yards and an interception, adding three carries for 10 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Entering Week 12, the Giants will go on the road to take on the Detroit Lions, looking to snap a five-game losing streak, tied for the second-longest mark of any team currently.
Though Dart remains in concussion protocol, New York has remained hopeful its rookie starter will manage to suit up in a crucial matchup versus Detroit. On Monday, Kafka spoke to the media regarding Dart’s Week 12 status, indicating the rookie signal-caller is making progress.
The rookie’s status remains up in the air, but fantasy football owners will have a better idea of his status in Week 12 following the release of the team’s first injury report of the week following Wednesday’s practice. Here is a fantasy outlook for New York’s offense, weighing the team’s contributions with either Dart or Winston at the helm:
New York Giants Fantasy Football Outlook
Upon earning the starting job over veteran Russell Wilson, Dart emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in fantasy football. Through his seven starts, Dart averaged 18.2 fantasy points per week, coming off back-to-back 26.0-point performances prior to his concussion in Week 10. So far this season, Dart has completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. He’s added 57 carries for 317 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, and enters Week 12 ranked as QB15 in fantasy.
Given his rushing ability and impact on New York’s offense, it’s no secret that Dart elevates the Giants’ ceiling far higher than that of Winston. The Giants’ receiving corps endured a quiet performance with Winston at the helm in Week 11, while the running back tandem of Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary emerged with notable fantasy production.
Tracy posted 19 carries for 88 yards on the ground, adding four catches for 51 yards in the passing game. The second-year back led the team in touches and yards from scrimmage, finishing second in receiving among New York’s group of pass-catchers. His 17.9 PPR points ranked 13th among running backs, while Singletary poured in 17.7 points and an RB14 finish among the position group, one spot below Tracy.
Singletary racked up 44 yards and two touchdowns over 16 carries despite slightly lesser volume behind Tracy. Should Dart manage to return for Week 12, the passing game should return to form following a quiet performance in Week 11, while Tracy and Singletary return to slightly lesser roles, given the rookie quarterback’s volume in the run game. Without Dart, the Giants’ running back committee should sustain their level of volume entering a matchup versus the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.