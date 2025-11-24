J.J. McCarthy and Lamar Jackson Huge Week 12 Fantasy Football Losers
Fantasy football Sunday has come and gone. There were some high highs in Detroit and then the lowest of lows in Las Vegas for the Raiders. The Minnesota Vikings may still be trying to figure out what a forward pass is. However, we digress.
Okay, what else went into the wood chipper this weekend? Which players hurt your fantasy football hopes the most? Let's turn up the freezer in here!
Scoring for fantasy football losers is based on the standard PPR format.
J.J. McCarthy -- Minnesota Vikings
Yes, it really was that bad. The Minnesota Vikings had a net of 52 passing yards on Sunday in Green Bay. The 23-6 loss dropped the Vikings to 4-7. J.J. McCarthy completed 12 passes for 87 yards, was sacked five times, and Justin Jefferson called the game out for what it was. UGLY!
This game did not set offensive records on either side of the ball. Emanuel Wilson grinded out just over 100 yards on 28 carries. Jordan Love only completed 14 passes for 139 yards. No receiver topped 50 yards. It was a slog of a game played on the not yet frozen tundra of Lambeau Field.
Green Bay has a very good defense, especially at home, but McCarthy was rather bad to put it kindly. He has lost three straight games after beating Detroit and each contest seems to have seen the performances get more brutal.
Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are 6-5 and have tied the Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North. Getting into the playoffs has been the plan all along but Lamar Jackson still looks a little off. It was another lackluster game for the All-Pro as he passed for only 153 yards and no scores. He looked sluggish running the ball (11 yards on seven carries) and fumbled once.
The past three games have seen Jackson throw for under 200 yards and he has two interceptions and two fumbles. Baltimore has found other ways to win but they will need their franchise leader to get going on Thanksgiving against Cincinnati before the tough part of the schedule sets in.
Jackson will not say he is still banged up (but he is). He will not blame the offensive line but he could. The bottom line is the quarterback is averaging seven fantasy points a game over the past two weeks. That is not good.
D'Andre Swift - Chicago Bears
This is where things became tough. Lots of calculations went into this. Various projections were examined and arguments were had. However, D'Andre Swift edged out Jonathan Taylor here. Some believe that Taylor should have been here but Swift never had a chance against the Pittsburgh run defense on Sunday. He caught one pass for 14 yards or this would have been even worse.
Chicago ran the ball 25 times for 99 yards on Sunday and still scored 31 points. Maybe Soldier Field felt like Acrisure Stadium. Who knows what the reason was? Anyway, Swift just had a brutal game at home where he could not get touches and could not make much of an impact.
Taylor might have disappointed more because of his stature but Swift was a sneaky 1A option that became the cellar of 1B choices. For those that believe Kyle Monangai is the future of running backs in this offense, Week 12 was proof of life.