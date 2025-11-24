Justin Jefferson Got Brutally Honest After Vikings’ Ugly Loss to Packers
The Vikings suffered their third straight loss on Sunday as they fell to the Packers 23-6. This, however, was a different kind of loss.
While the Vikings have lost seven games this season—more than twice as many as they did last year—their recent losses have been close games that saw them in contention until the end. Not on Sunday. The Vikings got thumped by a Packers team that has been sluggish and underwhelming all season as second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s struggles continued.
McCarthy completed 12-of-19 passes for just 87 yards and two interceptions while getting sacked five times. As such, the Vikings were unable to get the ball consistently into their playmakers’ hands, including captain and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who acknowledged the frustrations of their losing ways after the game.
"It's frustrating. It's frustrating to lose,” Jefferson told reporters after the game. “It's frustrating to be up here, saying the same things every single week, expecting things to change the following week. And we're still in the same spot. We've just got to figure it out."
"We lost. Again. I hate to lose. I hate to be in this type of situation. I hate feeling the way we feel. I hate coming in this locker room, seeing the down faces and the down energy. So, we've just got to fix it and turn it around,” Jefferson added.
Jefferson finished the game with just four receptions for 48 yards. Though he ranks top-10 in the NFL in receiving yards this season, he has just two touchdowns and two 100-yard games on the season. Jefferson has recently talked about wanting to return to his dominant year-three self when he won Offensive Player of the Year, but he had no chance with how stagnant McCarthy and the offense were in Green Bay.
Meanwhile, the Packers seemed to find themselves as they controlled the clock and efficiently converted 50% of their third down attempts. They weren’t explosive, but they were in control while the Vikings continued to spiral. It’s a stark contrast between two teams going in opposite directions over the second half of the year.