Tyler Allgeier and James Conner Form Interesting Part of Arizona Cardinals Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals signed another running back to add to the mix in Tyler Allgeier. The team signed the former Atlanta Falcons running back to a two-year deal. The Cardinals add a second runner to complement Conner who had his contract restructured for 2026. Allgeier adds power and some versatility. In fantasy football, it has many implications, and that is what we look at today.

Fantasy Football Impact

The Cardinals' depth chart is far from simple, with Allgeier and Conner kind of the same running back in several ways. Conner will be 31 to start the 2026 season and coming off a major injury. Allgeier will only be 26. What does the Arizona running back room look like as of now?

The #Cardinals RB room as of right now:



🏈 James Conner

🏈 Tyler Allgeier

🏈 Trey Benson

🏈 Bam Knight



One of those four isn’t making the 53-man roster. — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 11, 2026

Again, the biggest concern is Conner. He had six injury issues with his right foot/ankle alone. Many believe his chance for further injury in 2026 is quite high. Bam Knight and Trey Benson might see their time in Arizona run short. The problem is Arizona has too many options now. That is espcially true if Arizona adds options from the draft.

Right now, it appears Tyler Allgeier likely is the RB1 here. At least until anyone has an idea on Conner's health in training camp or even preseason. Some rumors of a potential Conner trade around the NFL Draft appear premature at best. Like we said, training camp is going to be a brutal proving ground for all five runners potentially. Then again, Connor could get cut too.

Also, there is a chance that Arizona might keep Benson on the IR or may have to place Conner there. Unfortunately, after Allgeier, there is no true guy that may stay healthy enough to challenge him. The early expectation is that Allgeier finally gets the opportunity to get the majority of the workload.

Arizona's Crowded Backfield Again Has Logic

The logic is there as to why Arizona is carrying so many running backs. However, some may be baffled as to why Knight was brought back. Simply, the Cardinals are banking on as many insurance options as possible. The reality lies in the fact that Arizona had to carry four running backs in 2025. Arguably, that was not even enough. Michael Carter anyone?

Now, Jeremiyah Love is far less plausible given the move to Allgeier. Arizona likely goes further down the draft for even more depth. It would not be surprising to see a couple of running backs get drafted by the Cardinals. With more questions than answers, it likely comes down to Allgeier and then filling in the holes as needed.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: