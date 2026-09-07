J.K. Dobbins vs. RJ Harvey vs. Jonah Coleman: Which Broncos Running Back Should Fantasy Football Managers Target?

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Denver Broncos have a trio of running backs who could contribute and bring different skill sets to the table. J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey are returning from a season ago, while Coleman is a rookie fourth-round pick for the Broncos.

Most sources have Denver’s offensive line regarded as one of the best trench units in the NFL, so having the most productive back in the offense could be fruitful in fantasy football.

Which Broncos running back should fantasy football managers target in Week 1 and throughout the season?

All stats used in this article are from PFF and Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise.

The Case for J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins has been an efficient runner throughout his career, but injuries have certainly hindered his ability to remain a consistent contributor in fantasy football. Since being taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins has missed a whopping 54 games.

Broncos RB room projection, per @ZacStevens:



• JK Dobbins is "for sure" No. 1 RB when healthy

• RJ Harvey 3rd down and pass catching RB

• Jonah Coleman will get some carries and could step up into starting RB role if Dobbins gets injured



(via @MySportsUpdate) pic.twitter.com/faLUKoCmjS — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 4, 2026

In his first year with the Broncos in 2025, Dobbins had the 7th-most yards per attempt (5.0) and 15th-most yards after contact per attempt (3.2). Additionally, Dobbins had the 14th-most EPA/rush (0.00) and 10th-highest success rate (45.8%).

Along with Dobbins’ injury concerns, his lack of receiving usage (11 or fewer receptions in three of his last four seasons) makes him less viable in PPR leagues. While Dobbins made a pinky promise that he’ll be active all season in 2026, it remains to be seen if that’s enough to buck the trend.

Dobbins’ Week 1 Outlook

After signing a two-year contract with Denver in the offseason, Dobbins appears to be the early-down starter in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs. This makes Dobbins viable as a Week 1 starter in fantasy football for half-PPR formats, though there could be better options in leagues that have full-point PPR scoring.

If you’re someone who has Dobbins on your roster, it may be worth handcuffing him with Coleman in this backfield. It could also be beneficial to have other running backs on your squad who possess mid-to-late season upside in case Dobbins misses time again.

The Case for RJ Harvey

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) pulls in a pass under pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie who saw extra work with Dobbins sidelined last season, Harvey was certainly a less efficient runner than his backfield mate. At the same time, Harvey does boast a higher ceiling in the receiving department.

Our first TD at @EmpowerField this preseason 🙌



📺: 9NEWS pic.twitter.com/DGInjQAWXd — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 22, 2026

Among running backs with 100-plus carries in 2025, Harvey had just the 41st-most yards per attempt (3.7), 42nd-most yards after contact (2.7), 45th-most EPA/rush (-0.16), and 41st-highest success rate (37.0%). However, Harvey also hauled in the eighth-most receptions (47), eighth-most receiving yards (356), and third-most receiving touchdowns (5) among running backs.

The blemishes on Harvey’s case to be the lead back for the Broncos are his inefficiencies on the ground and the fact that Dobbins figures to handle the majority of the rushing attempts – at least to begin the season.

Harvey’s Week 1 Outlook

While Dobbins is the most enticing option in half-PPR leagues in the Broncos’ backfield in Week 1, Harvey is the best option in PPR formats.

Although the addition of Jaylen Waddle to the wide receiver room can put a dent in Harvey’s receiving upside, he still figures to have a pass-catching role alongside Bo Nix, who is returning from a season-ending ankle injury. In Nix’s first game back from injury, Denver could prioritize having him get the ball out quickly and stay on schedule, which would benefit Harvey.

The Case for Jonah Coleman

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (20) during training camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite bringing back Dobbins, the Broncos added Coleman during this year’s draft. While Coleman wasn’t overly efficient in his final collegiate season at Washington, his production in 2024 is also worth noting.

Could Jonah Coleman be the Broncos RB1 by the end of this season? 📈@MatthewBerryTMR thinks so pic.twitter.com/5bvvOFbpUP — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) September 2, 2026

Before being tied for the 8th-most rushing touchdowns (14) among college backs with 100-plus carries in 2025, Coleman had the 10th-most yards after contact per attempt (4.4) and 12th-most missed tackles forced (65) in 2024. Coleman also totaled 79 receptions, 814 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns in his final three years at Washington, so he’s a capable pass-catcher.

Ahead of his rookie campaign, Coleman is seemingly the No. 3 back on Denver’s depth chart to begin the year, but there are scenarios where he gets an expanded role as the season progresses.

Coleman’s Week 1 Outlook

Barring a surprising decision by Sean Payton, Coleman likely won’t have a reliable role in Week 1. With Dobbins expected to handle early downs and Harvey maintaining his role in the passing game, there are limited snaps for Coleman to begin his rookie season.

All that being said, Coleman has the tools to be Dobbins’ immediate backup, and he’s capable of remaining on the field in passing situations if he proves he can be trusted in pass protection. Despite not having confidence in Coleman in Week 1, he’s a worthwhile running back to target in dynasty leagues and standard leagues due to his late-season upside.

The Final Verdict: Target Dobbins, Harvey, or Coleman?

Deciding between Dobbins, Harvey, and Coleman is entirely dependent on your fantasy football league’s scoring settings.

Dobbins undoubtedly has the most secure role in half-PPR formats to begin the season, though his injury issues unquestionably add a ton of risk and lower his ceiling.

Harvey should be the priority in the Broncos’ running back room in full-PPR leagues, as he flashed upside as a receiver in 2025. It could be Harvey who handles most of the passing snaps for Denver in Week 1, but Coleman could see more usage if the second-year back falters.

Lastly, Coleman is the back on the Broncos who I’d be targeting in dynasty leagues, as there’s an avenue for him to be the team’s long-term starter. As for this season, Coleman is seemingly the direct handcuff to Dobbins, and he’s a valuable late-round target in drafts .