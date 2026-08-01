J.K. Dobbins Made a 'Pinky Promise'—Now Comes the Brutal Truth

J.K. Dobbins is doubling down on his promise to stay healthy this year.

The Denver Broncos re-signed the veteran running back this past March, signing Dobbins to a two-year, $16 million deal . It was a 4x raise, which surprised some people, considering that he missed the final seven regular-season games and all of the playoffs.

We learned from Broncos head coach Sean Payton that bringing Dobbins back was a " priority above all others ," but the veteran playmaker's troubled injury history made the sizable raise the team gave him questionable. Not long after signing his new deal, Dobbins vowed that this coming season would be different — that he would stay healthy.

In his first meeting with the media after Friday's explosive practice , Dobbins further emphasized his solemn promise to avoid the injury bug.

"People got upset when I said my injuries were behind me last year, but that last one was just a fluke," Dobbins said. "This year there won't be anything for people to say. I'm going to play all 17 games, give everything I have to this team, and I'll be there every single week. I'll even pinky promise all of you."

All three of the major injuries Dobbins has suffered as a pro have been to his left leg. It started with an ACL tear, then an Achilles tear, and last year, a foot injury.

"I've had three major injuries, all on my left leg—the knee, the Achilles, and the foot," Dobbins said. "That's three. It's over. Whoever's got the voodoo doll for my left leg is done with it now."

A Better Version of Himself

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As you can see, Dobbins was his usual bright, affable self at the podium on Friday. He was all smiles and clearly enjoying his opportunity to talk.

Some might wager that, after returning from another major injury that cost him half of a season, Dobbins might be a bit more dour or tight-lipped. That's not who he is, though. Dobbins is as resilient as they come.

As his linebacker teammate Alex Singleton observed on Friday, Dobbins has a penchant for coming back as a "better version of himself."

"Seriously, I've played against J.K. when he was with Baltimore, with the Chargers, and now here. He's always been a dynamic running back," Singleton said. "The thing that's really impressive is how he's continued to come back from injuries. People always want to focus on the injuries, but I'd almost say his ability to recover is just as remarkable because every time he comes back, he seems to be a better version of himself than before."

When asked what traits make Dobbins so difficult to defend, Singleton said with a smile, "The first thing is he never stops talking." That vociferous personality is a big part of what endeared Dobbins to Payton and the Broncos when he first signed with the team in June of 2025.

Compound Multiplier

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) shows off the ball as he scampers into the end zone against the Tennessee Titans. | Derek Regensburger / IMAGO / Zuma Press Wire

Dobbins is loud and intense. He's confident, and that particular trait is contagious. Payton has talked time and time again about how Dobbins's fingerprints are all over the Broncos' 14-win season a year ago, even though he only played in 10 of the games.

"There was a lot that went into that evaluation," Payton said on Friday of the decision to re-sign Dobbins. "We looked at the type of injury, how it happened, and what he brings to our football team. [GM] George Paton, myself, and the rest of the staff all felt strongly about re-signing him. He was a huge reason why we won 14 games last season, and sometimes that gets lost in the narrative because people focus on the injuries."

The Broncos went 8-2 in the 10 games Dobbins appeared in. The most remarkable aspect of Denver's 2025 campaign, though, was its 11-2 record in one-score games.

The confidence and swagger that Dobbins brought to the Broncos' offense were transmitted via osmosis. Nix went from struggling to win a one-score game as a rookie (1-6) to being nearly unstoppable in his second year, especially from Week 4 on.

There's no way to prove it; there's no specific metric to point to, but the Broncos believe Dobbins's influence had a lot to do with that. It's also important that when he was healthy, he was also a top-five individual rusher in the NFL. When he went down, he'd already rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

Dobbins has made an impact of both the tangible and intangible, making him a valued piece of the puzzle. Payton views him as a " compound multiplier ."

The Million-Dollar Question

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during mini camp at Broncos Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I know what you're thinking: "That's all fine and dandy, but how is any of this going to change his exceedingly bad injury luck?"

I don't have the answer there, and while the Broncos' track record for player wellness and strength and conditioning speaks for itself during the Payton era, the team clearly wants to believe Dobbins's injury misfortunes will turn. As Payton said, the team experts did their due diligence on Dobbins's specific injuries before offering him that two-year deal.

Dobbins is clearly confident that he'll stay healthy, but it's fair to wonder why. Is there anything he can point to that would offer some encouragement to those who doubt he can stay healthy?

Apparently, there are some "little things" that have helped Dobbins regain some of the flexibility he had when he was younger, which has helped influence his confidence to some extent.

"I've focused on all the little things. When I was younger, I could do the splits, and somewhere along the way I lost some of that flexibility because I stopped paying attention to it," he said. "This offseason I got that flexibility back, got back to my college weight, and really committed to everything that can help keep me healthy... I've put in the work so that if I get twisted up or rolled on, my body can handle it. That's where my confidence comes from."

Born to Be a Bronco

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobbins also cited his faith in "the Lord Jesus Christ" as another reason for his confidence, and also his resilience.

"He's blessed me with something inside of me that just won't let me quit," Dobbins said of his faith. "I can't stop, and I can't lose. I don't want to let myself down. I've had three major injuries—the knee, which required multiple surgeries, the Achilles, and then the foot last year—but I never dwell on them because I know I'm going to come back better."

It was painful for Dobbins to once again be relegated to the sideline down the stretch and into the playoffs last season, when his team could have used its No. 1 running back the most. He was champing at the bit to get back on the field, and after the Broncos rewarded him with that two-year extension, he's more than eager to repay the faith the organization has shown him.

"It hurt," Dobbins said of watching from the sideline last season. "But this organization has been amazing to me, and I truly believe I was born to be a Bronco."

Dobbins started talking that way last fall , well before he suffered the Lisfranc injury that ended his first season in Denver. He made it clear that he wanted to be a "Bronco for life," and after the season, while he was cleaning out his locker , he said he'd be re-signing with Denver to fulfill that wish.

That "Bronco for life" mindset hasn't changed. Dobbins went into a bit more detail on Friday as to why he believes he was meant to be a Bronco.

"I know I was drafted by Baltimore and spent a year with the Chargers, but I think all roads led me here," he said. "Last year, I said I had to get over the mountain to get here, and now I'm here to stay."

2026 Outlook and Beyond

Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If he can stay healthy, there's a decent chance Dobbins could be here for good. Although he's been in the league since 2020, he's only 27 years old. He's still in his prime, with years to go.

When he's on the field, Dobbins is one of the NFL's most efficient and productive backs, and that track record stretches back to his time in Baltimore. He just needs a little luck by way of the injury bug, and his goal of being "here to stay" would have a chance of being realized.

Dobbins is setting his sights high. First, it's about staying on the field. Second, it's about leading the NFL in rushing, health-willing.

"I know people always say I'm one of the best running backs for the first 10 weeks before injuries happen, but this year I'm not just aiming to be in the top three—I'm aiming to be No. 1, and I'm going to stay there all season," he said.

The Broncos have some insurance this time around, in the event that Dobbins is unable to stay out of the injury bug's crosshairs. They have RJ Harvey, looking to make a Year-2 leap, and they drafted Jonah Coleman , who was one of the few complete running backs in the 2026 draft class.

The Takeaway

Let not your heart be troubled. If Dobbins manages to fulfill his promise of staying healthy, great. It'll be a major blessing to the Broncos.

But it is football, one of the most violent team sports. Injuries usually can't be foreseen, and that bug is no respecter of persons. It can strike at any time, so it's not like staying healthy is 100% within Dobbins's control, especially as a running back.

If he does miss time, though, the Broncos have great depth at the position now and are set up to weather the storm much better if worse comes to worst. Dobbins is so easy to root for, so here's to hoping for the best.

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