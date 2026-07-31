Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Football Inspired Team Names

Congratulations, you just selected one of the most dynamic and high-ceiling players in fantasy football for the 2026 NFL season: Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs. If you are reading this and have not yet taken Gibbs and are positioned to draft at #3 overall or below. I am sorry to tell you, your dream of getting Gibbs is not happening.

Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) walks off the field with running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) after practice during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gibbs in the 2025 season had 1,223 rushing yards, 616 receiving yards, and 18 total TDs. In PPR fantasy formats in 2025, he finished as RB3. Going into 2026, he has real potential to be RB1, especially with a lesser RB2 option behind him this season–David Montgomery is now on the Houston Texans. ESPN for PPR fantasy formats for the upcoming season has Gbbs ranked as RB1 and the best player available in all of fantasy football. Many other outlets are sharing the same sentiment.

If you were lucky enough to draft him, here are 10 Gibbs-inspired fantasy team names.

Baby Back Gibbs

A play on the food, baby back ribs.

The Man in Jahmyrror

A play on the song, Man in the Mirror.

Never Gonna Gibbs You Up

A play on the song, Never Gonna Give You Up.

Any Gibben Sunday

A play on the saying, any given Sunday.

The Gibbs That Keeps On Gibb’n

A play on the saying, a gift that keeps on giving.

Smoke And Jahmyrs

A play on the phrase, smoke and mirrors.

Gibby Neutron

A play on the TV show Jimmy Neutron.

Jahmyrican Idol

A play on the TV show American Idol.

Jahmyrican Pie

A play on the movie American Pie.

Jahmyrican Horror Story

A play on the TV series American Horror Story.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI