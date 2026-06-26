The Best and Funniest Dynasty Fantasy Football Team Names
Whether you’re tanking for the first-overall pick or aiming for the league championship, Dynasty Fantasy Football offers year-long fun amongst friends with trash talk being the forefront of most leagues.
A big part of the fun is nailing your Dynasty team name.
Here are some of the best and funniest Dynasty team names.
Tanking for Manning/Smith/Etc
When times are tough for tanking Dynasty players, remember who you’re doing it for.
Baby Back Gibbs
Who doesn’t love some back back (Jahmyr) Gibbs.
CeeDees (insert word)
CeeDee Lamb owners have a plethora of options to fill out their team names. Whether it’s a work league or a league with your buddies, pick the corresponding word that’ll get a rile out of your league mates.
Beautiful Day in the Nabershood
Any neighbor reference will work for Malik Nabers Fantasy owners.
CHASEing Ws/ TDs/ Etc
Ja’Marr Chase and Chase Brown owners know what they’re doing it for.
Bed, Bath and Bijan
A classic for Bijan Robinson fans and liquidated big-box retail store fans.
Purdy Fly (for a white guy)
The Offspring fans and Brock Purdy Fantasy managers have the perfect name at their disposal.
Chillin like a McMillan
The option for Tetoira McMillan and Jalen McMillan Fantasy owners.
Change the Name Every Week
Get under the skin of your opponent each week by changing your team name and photo to get into your opponent’s head. Whether it’s their insecurities, a funny story or a reference only you two will get, go as hard as you want.
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Jeff Salcedo is a writer for Fantasy Sports on SI with extensive experience covering the NFL, MMA, NBA, and soccer. A dedicated fantasy sports enthusiast, he has competed in fantasy leagues and daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests for more than a decade. Before joining Fantasy Sports on SI, Salcedo worked as a senior sports reporter for BYU's student newspaper, The Daily Universe.Follow Jsalcedosports