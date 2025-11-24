Jahmyr Gibbs, Hunter Henry Breakout Among the Week 12 Fantasy Football MVPs
The weekly stars of Fantasy Football can never be accurately predicted. We saw some stunning performances in Week 12 that offer MVP worthy status. These are players that broke out in Week 12 and helped lift their teams up to victory. Better yet, they may have elevated your Fantasy Football team to victory. We tip our hats to them and praise their output. These are the MVPs of the week.
QUARTERBACKS
Honorable Mention: Jameis Winston — it had to be done. Legend with a Touchdown that left me speechless.
Dak Prescott - 27.06 Pts
354 Passing Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Interception
CeeDee Lamb held Prescott back for a QB1 ranking of the week. However, the Cowboys still fought back to a great comeback win over the Eagles. They are now in that NFC playoff race and threating with new defensive additions.
RUNNING BACKS
Jahmyr Gibbs - 55.4 Pts
219 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 11 Receptions, 45 Yards, 1 Touchdown
It is laughable how good Gibbs has become. The Lions may want Montgomery more involved, but it makes no sense to do that. Gibbs is unreal and may be the #1 overall pick in 2026 Fantasy Football.
Emanuel Wilson - 26.5 Pts
107 Rushing Yards, 2 Touchdowns
You may have emptied your FAB on Wilson and it appears that you did the right thing. He is the RB2 on the week and though his life may be short-lived, he paid you out to hopeful victory.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Jaxon Smith-Njigba - 37.1 Pts
8 Receptions, 167 Yards, 2 Touchdowns
Another week, another Smith-Njigba appearance. He is the WR1 and with no end in sight. The Seahawks are supporting this man as a run-first team. I only imagine what he could do on a team like the Cowboys.
Amon-Ra St. Brown - 29.9 Pts
9 Receptions, 149 Yards, 1 Touchdown
It appeared correct to love St. Brown and hate Jameson Williams this week. Flott held Williams to a goose egg while St. Brown finished as the WR3 of the week.
George Pickens - 29.6 Pts
9 Receptions, 146 Yards, 1 Touchdown
I think the Cowboys may have a new WR1 in town. Pickens has been outperforming Lamb all season long. This late in the year, they are valued more evenly than a 1-2 punch.
TIGHT ENDS
Hunter Henry - 24.5 Pts
7 Receptions, 115 Yards, 1 Touchdown
The Bengals are not getting any better in their defense. They are the far-worst Tight End defense and Henry exposed them as one of the greatest value plays of the week. Al Golden has not been a hire that has gone to plan.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
LA Rams - 20.0 Pts
1 Touchdown, 2 Interceptions, 4 Sacks, 7 Points Allowed, 193 Yards Allowed
It certainly helped that Baker Mayfield left the game, but that does not change the fact that the Rams are elite. I would pick them to win the Super Bowl at the moment. However, it is also still November. Let's see if they fall off.
KICKER
Andy Borregales - 18.0 Pts
4/4 FGM (1/1 50-59 Yds), 2/2 XPM
The rookie kicker has been light out this year. He is 19/21 on the season and 3/3 from 50+ Yards.