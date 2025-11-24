Jahmyr Gibbs and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Top Week 12 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 12 of the NFL season featured lots of dramatics and several meltdowns. Those included some games one wants to hide the kids from. All in all, this was one fantasy football week that gets us closer to the playoffs. Then, there was the New York Giants blowing their fifth fourth quarter lead of the season. That helped Jahmyr Gibbs owners immensely. Now, let's move on.
Yes, we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's begin with the quarterbacks first.
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Jameis Winston (NYG)
32.24
Jalen Hurts (PHI)
30.86
Dak Prescott (DAL)
27.06
Cam Ward (TEN)
23.94
Matthew Stafford (LAR)
22.92
The chances that anyone would see three NFC East quarterbacks in the Top 5 here is very slim. It's not unheard of. However, it really did happen in Week 12. Jalen Hurts did most of his damage in the first half as the Philadelphia Eagles built a 21 point lead. Dak Prescott took over the late third and fourth quarters as Dallas came back to win that very same game.
It was a crazy Sunday as Jameis Winston led all quarterbacks in fantasy points in a losing effort. Winston passed for 366 yards on Sunday in Detroit. He even caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. That still was not enough.
Contrast all the chaos with Matthew Stafford who continued to sling the ball to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams like it was pitch and catch. Stafford may not be a fantasy MVP but he has been steadily racking up points. The Los Angeles Rams, as a result, lead the NFC and are considered a Super Bowl favorite.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Jahymr Gibbs (DET)
55.4
Emanuel Wilson (GB)
26.5
Ashton Jeanty (LV)
24.8
Derrick Henry (BAL)
22.8
James Cook III (BUF)
21.9
If you had Jahmyr Gibbs on your fantasy roster, it might have been a pretty good Sunday.
Granted, this game was against one of the worst run defenses in the NFL but Gibbs led the fantasy world with 55.4 points. He only carried the ball 15 times for 219 yards then added 11 receptions for 45 yards. Gibbs found the endzone three times and that run in overtime was ridiculous. Yes, it was set up by an incredible block but the running back from Motown spun a chart-topping tune.
Emanuel Wilson subbed in for Josh Jacobs in Green Bay as the Packers controlled the pace of the game in a 23-6 win over Minnesota. Wilson topped 100 yards and punched in two touchdowns. People may have forgotten about James Cook III on Thursday but Ashton Jeanty carved out a decent Sunday with eight catches, a score, and 50 yards on 17 carries for Las Vegas.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA)
37.1
Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG)
30.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET)
29.9
George Pickens (DAL)
29.6
A.J. Brown (PHI)
25.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba keeps on producing at quite the rate for Seattle. Sam Darnold and the wide receiver have quite the connection. The wide receiver has over 1,300 yards through 11 games this season. This puts him on pace to have a 2,000 yard season. Also, he has seven toughdown catches over the last seven games. He is likely to lead the league with well over 100 receptions too.
Guess who else broke 30 fantasy points this week? That is correct. Wan'Dale Robinson loves the turf in Detroit. Robinson caught nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown on Sunday as New York nearly pulled off an upset over the Lions. The effort put him at nearly 800 yards receiving on the season surpassing last year's total.
Finally, it looked like A.J. Brown was going to have a huge day. He did but in the first half. It was George Pickens and Dallas who finished off a stunning game with a twist ending. Pickens broke the 100 yard mark late and added a touchdown that started the comeback late in the second quarter.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Hunter Henry (NWE)
24.5
Trey McBride (ARZ)
16.9
Colston Loveland (CHI)
14.9
Brenton Strange (JAX)
14,3
Colby Parkinson (LAR)
14.1
The tight end pool was dipped into by Hunter Henry. It helps to play Cincinnati.
New England experienced several injuries but Henry thrived down the middle against Cincinnati's shell zone defense. He set season highs in catches and yards in the 26-20 win as the Patriots continue to roll. Trey McBride got his usual late boost in a close loss to Jacksonville. After that, Brenton Strange almost topped 100 yards and newcomer Colby Parkinson found the endzone.
Kickers
Player
Points
Andy Borregales (NWE)
18.0
Harrison Butker (KC)
16.0
Zane Gonzalez (ATL)
15.0
Jason Myers (SEA)
13.0
Cam Little (JAX)
13.0
Andy Borregales was on plenty of streamer and waiver wire lists for good reason this week. Oddly enough, New England ONLY scored 26 points but the kicker booted four field goals in the Patriots' win. Even Harrison Butker earned his keep with five field goals on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The highest paid kicker simply made the opportunities laid out in front of him.
Defense / Special Teams
Team
Points
Los Angeles Rams
20.0
Green Bay Packers
18.0
Cleveland Browns
17.0
Arizona Cardinals
16.0
Atlanta Falcons
15.0
The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers led the way on defense in Week 12. Cleveland was not too far behind (10 sacks) as they made Geno Smith's life miserable. However, the Rams thrashed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. They returned an odd interception for a touchdown and knocked Baker Mayfield out of the game.
Even Arizona made the list despite losing as they picked off Trevor Lawrence three times in defeat. It was that kind of Sunday in the NFL.