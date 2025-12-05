Jauan Jennings, George Pickens Impress in Week 14 Fantasy Football Red Zone Report

Games are won in the Red Zone. This is where you must be efficient and this is where you can double up and score six points instead of three. The best teams and players in the Red Zone will tend to be the best in all of the NFL. This translates right into Fantasy Football. To chase great upside, you will look to find Touchdowns, and that can be figured when viewing our Week 14 Red Zone Report.

Wide Receiver - Target Leaders

The Kings do reign supreme, and they are the obvious names — Davante Adams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ja'Marr Chase, and Rashee Rice. If we are being true to it, Rice is really the Red Zone King, having played much less than his counterparts.

George Pickens may have the threat of CeeDee Lamb, but he has maintained to be dominant as a big-bodied Wide Receiver, as he should be. Good on Brian Schottenheimer.

Romeo Doubs maintains to be the Red Zone go-to for Jordan Love, so he maintains to have great WR2 value despite being on a spread offense.

I do think that Troy Franklin is trending downwards, but he is still averaging (1.2) Red Zone Targets per Game.

Tetairoa McMillan is +110 to win Rookie of the Year, and I would put my money on that.

Wide Receiver - Touchdown Leaders

Davante Adams has the best footwork in the NFL, and it is not close. The Rams are running 1v1 drills to Adams on the goal line rather than using Kyren WIlliams and Blake Corum.

Drake London should maintain to trend okay with Kirk Cousins. The Falcons have the 5th easiest remaining strength of schedule.

Hollywood Brown only has (1) Red Zone Target since Week 7, so we would be best to ignore this.

Michael Pittman Jr. only has (1) Game since Week 7 with any Red Zone Target(s). Alec Pierce is trending much higher of recent.

Wide Receiver - Target Share Leaders

It is one thing to have the volume, but the Target Share's add a whole other angle. When a team has a very favorable matchup, it can drastically up their Red Zone upside. This goes for a player like DK Metcalf. He will see 60% of Red Zone Targets, making him ultra viable in the Red Zone. The Steelers just do not enter that area as often as others.

Despite the returns of Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, Jauan Jennings had stood out as the WR1. His Target Share is very intriguing. If he were healthy all year long, he would pace to be a top Red Zone Target.

The Seahawks are very run-heavy. It is amazing that they still support Smith-Njigba. He is there Red Zone guy, no doubt about it.

Tight End Leaders

Trey McBride is having a dominant season as the TE1. He is among the likelist non-RB touchdown scorers week-over-week.

Jake Ferguson is the leader among all Cowboys in Red Zone Target Share. Tucker Kraft would join him if it weren't for injury.

Dallas Goedert may look good, but he has zero Red Zone Targets since Week 8.

AJ Barner maintains to be a weekly sleeper option. He has (5) Red Zone Targets over his last five games.

George Kittle is 10-for-10 and may be the TE2, if not TE1 going forward.

Running Back Leaders

Jonathan Taylor and Christian McCaffrey as both the Top-2 Running Backs in Fantasy Football. It is no surprise that they lead all players in Red Zone Touches. Josh Jacobs is a player with RB1 upside in 2026 given his workload. I would keep an eye on him.

Kyren Williams owns the Red Zone for the Rams. They are very pass-heavy, but Williams still lands 4th on this list and that says a lot.

A common theme you see is that the elite NFL offenses own this Red Zone Report. Javonte Williams stands out on an elite Cowboys offense. You would imagine it to be different if he were on a different team.

Zach Charbonnet has (8) Touchdowns to (4) by Kenneth Walker in the Red Zone. He is their goal-line guy.

Bhayshul Tuten out snapped Travis Etienne Jr. 3-to-0 in Week 13, so we must keep our eye on this with an angle of concern.

