Jaylen Waddle Tops 4 Best Ball Fantasy Football Players to Avoid in 2026

In the best ball format, there are no second chances.

Draft day is the most important day of the season. Once it’s over, your roster is locked, leaving no waivers or trades available to save you. Every selection counts, and an early-round miss could be the difference between a playoff push and an early offseason. Thus, steering clear of overhyped players is just as important as finding the stars.

To keep your squad alive this season, here are four players fantasy managers should avoid in 2026 best ball drafts.

De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back DeVon Achane (28) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

De’Von Achane ( #16 ADP, #10 among RBs ) is in a nightmare scenario for fantasy football.

Last season, he registered an absurd 305 touches that were nearly good enough for 2,000 yards. And while his usage will remain relatively high, his production may not be. Miami went through a severe overhaul this offseason, departing from starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Their only replacement came in the form of former Packers backup Malik Willis, who will take the reins of the offense in 2026.

Put simply, Achane is gearing up to be the focal point of an offense that doesn’t have much else going for it. Defenses will be able to gameplan for him almost exclusively, and Malik Willis will likely opt to rush the ball himself instead of handing out targets on scramble drills. Miami’s offensive line won’t help Achane’s cause either, finishing as PFF’s 29th-ranked unit across the entire league in 2025.

Considering backs like Derrick Henry and Kenneth Walker III are projected around the same ADP, treat Achane as a last-resort pick.

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some may be shocked to see the recent Super Bowl LX champion on this list, but the numbers don’t lie.

Sam Darnold ( #140 ADP, 23rd among QBs ) led the NFL in turnovers with 20 in 2025 , and his offense’s outlook isn’t helping his chances to change that fact. The Seahawks lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to the Las Vegas Raiders’ head-coaching gig, and his replacement, Brian Fleury, has never held an offensive coordinator position. Furthermore, his former Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker, now plays for Kansas City.

While he could still have a productive 2026, Darnold’s turnover margin and uncertain offensive outlook are enough to make him a risky investment for best ball leagues.

Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) enter the field during pregame ceremonies during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Nov. 19, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although new Broncos receiver Jaylen Waddle ( #47 ADP, 24th among WRs ) should form a lethal pairing with Courtland Sutton, his individual outlook isn’t nearly as enticing for best ball managers.

Much of Waddle’s projection comes down to touchdown upside. Courtland Sutton has long been known as one of the NFL’s better red-zone threats, and last season was no different. 36.5% of Sutton’s targets in 2025 came in the red zone, signaling that Denver looks to him first for scoring opportunities.

As a result, a substantial chunk of Waddle’s scoring opportunities is immediately wiped away. He’ll already be fighting an uphill battle for targets, and with Sutton’s red-zone expertise in mind, he may not score many touchdowns either.

Travis Etienne Jr., New Orleans Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is introduced before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite being an extremely intriguing pickup, Travis Etienne ( #30 ADP, #15 among RBs ) will have the odds stacked against him in his first season in New Orleans.

Most notably, for now, the Saints still have Alvin Kamara on the depth chart. For a dual-threat back like Etienne, that immediately puts a cap on his fantasy ceiling. Kamara is one of the NFL’s best pass-catching backs, making it hard for Etienne to gain a workload necessary to justify his current ADP. Both backs’ carries and targets will likely be split, limiting any potential consistent volume.

If Kamara's rumored departure does come true, New Orleans’ offense still won’t help Etienne’s case. The Saints ranked 28th across the NFL in rushing yards last season, with backs averaging just 3.7 yards per carry . Most of this can be blamed on their offensive line, which PFF ranked as the 25th-best in the league in 2025. Regardless, there clearly isn’t enough help for Etienne to produce as he has in previous years.

In a format as demanding as best ball, drafting Etienne at his current ADP just isn’t justifiable.