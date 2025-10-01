Joe Flacco Ruled Out, Browns Name Dillon Gabriel Week 5 Starter Vs. Vikings
The Cleveland Browns could be entering a new era following a 1-3 start to the season. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco suffered an injury during Cleveland’s 34-10 loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions, leaving a void in the quarterback room.
On Wednesday morning, the Browns named rookie signal-caller Dillon Gabriel as the Week 5 starter, as the team prepares for a matchup versus a solid Minnesota Vikings squad. Gabriel spent much of the offseason competing for the team’s backup spot along with fellow rookie, Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the rookie has impressed the coaching staff throughout the offseason and preseason. Gabriel has appeared in two games for the Browns this season, throwing his first NFL touchdown pass in his first game versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sep. 14.
The Oregon product finished his collegiate career as the second all-time leading passer among FBS quarterbacks. He also tied Case Keenum’s all-time passing touchdowns record with 155 during his career.
Now slated to make his first start, some could consider picking up the rookie quarterback in fantasy football. Here is an outlook on the Browns’ quarterback group in its first game without Flacco this season.
Dillon Gabriel Named QB1 For Week 5
Gabriel showed flashes during the preseason and even outperformed his rookie counterpart at times, en route to being named QB2 to enter the season. Following Flacco’s injury, Gabriel will make his first start in the NFL in Week 5 after suiting up in the Week 4 loss.
Though it's certainly earlier into his career than many hoped, head coach Kevin Stefanski will get a look at his rookie quarterback in a regular-season situation as his team looks to navigate a 1-3 start to the season.
Flacco provided upside, but Gabriel could be able to string together something the veteran signal-caller hasn’t since his time in Baltimore: consistency. If Gabriel can muster an efficient Week 5 performance, he could take over the starting job going forward.
Browns QB Fantasy Outlook
Gabriel instantly becomes rosterable as he gears up for his first professional start. Behind him, Sanders will emerge as the team’s QB2 for Sunday’s matchup and could see an opportunity to play, depending on Gabriel’s performance.
According to FantasyPros’ data, Gabriel is rostered in roughly just 1% of fantasy leagues across platforms, making him a high availability waiver target for owners in need of quarterback depth. Veteran quarterback Bailey Zappe will enter this weekend’s matchup as QB3 on the depth chart, behind Gabriel and Sanders.