Week 5 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
The quarterback position had already suffered major injuries and that didn’t change in Week 4. Although Brock Purdy and Justin Fields returned to action, Lamar Jackson exited with a hamstring injury and others such as Jayden Daniels remained sidelined. Meanwhile, the New York Giants turned to rookie signal caller Jaxson Dart after an 0-3 start and while his fantasy football production was modest, he led New York to their first victory of the 2025 season over the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.
As we enter Week 5, bye weeks present a critical challenge for fantasy football managers who must carefully adjust their lineups. The Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all idle, with each team’s quarterback coming off a victory in Week 4. However, only Jordan Love managed to deliver QB1 production.
The Top 12 Quarterbacks After Week 4
Through the first month of the season, it’s no surprise to see Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson atop the QB leaderboard. Here are the top 12 quarterbacks after four weeks of action.
- Josh Allen: 98.5 points
- Lamar Jackson: 93.4 points
- Patrick Mahomes: 88.6 points
- Drake Maye: 84.5 points
- Jalen Hurts: 84.3 points
- Caleb Williams: 82.1 points
- Baker Mayfield: 79.1 points
- Daniel Jones: 78.5 points
- Jordan Love: 74.2 points
- Justin Herbert: 73.8 points
- Dak Prescott: 73.0 points
- Matthew Stafford: 72.2 points
The QB landscape looks wildly different than it did on opening night, and the chaos is only just beginning. With Week 5 set to kick off Thursday with a clash between two NFC West powerhouses – the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers – let’s take a look at how each team’s passer stacks up in our Week 5 rankings.
Patrick Mahomes Sneaks Back Into Top 5
Mahomes is currently the QB3 and is coming off a season-high 27.3 fantasy points in an impressive Week 4 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. For the first time this season, the Super Bowl champ threw multiple touchdown passes (four). On the season, he’s now accumulated 939 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and just one interception. Additionally, he’s tallied 130 rushing yards and two more trips to the end zone via the ground attack.
Mahomes saw a steady uptick in production with Xavier Worthy back in the lineup and with Rashee Rice only a few weeks away from returning from suspension, Mahomes could deliver league-winning results. He’s exceeded expectations thus far and with a Week 5 matchup on the horizon with a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that is allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, Mahomes is a must-start in Week 5.
Justin Fields Enters QB1 Discussion Against Dallas Cowboys
Although the New York Jets are winless as we enter October, Justin Fields has been electric in the two games that he was able to finish. Despite sitting out Week 3 and exiting Week 2 in the first half, Fields is still the QB16 in fantasy. In the two games that he played from start to finish, the dual-threat dynamo is averaging 28.3 fantasy points per game. That type of production would be good for QB1 overall numbers, better than Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. In New York’s primetime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, Fields completed 20 of 27 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. He also managed 81 rushing yards on seven carries and one additional trip to the end zone.
In Week 5, Fields will face a Dallas Cowboys secondary that has been absolutely shredded through the early portion of the 2025 campaign. They are currently allowing the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. Russell Wilson had a career outing en route to 37 points for the Giants back in Week 2 and Jordan Love led the Packers to 40 points in an anticlimactic tie this past Sunday. Simply put, the Cowboys defense can’t stop anyone and this is an excellent opportunity for Fields to put the Jets in the winning column.
Jaxson Dart Moves Into QB2 Territory In SuperFlex Leagues
The rookie led the New York Giants to their first victory of the season in a surprising upset over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart had a magical first drive, which was capped off by a quarterback draw in which he found the end zone. He managed to tally just shy of 20 fantasy points (19.8) against a very formidable Chargers defense, finishing with 111 passing yards, one passing touchdown, zero turnovers, 54 rushing yards, and the aforementioned rushing score.
Although Malik Nabers will no longer be at his disposal, the game script should be in his favor for the rest of the season. In Week 5 though, the Giants are only slight underdogs against Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans is currently allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While I wouldn’t expect top-five production, particularly without the services of Nabers, Dart has the potential to finish as a fringe QB1 if he continues to find the end zone with his legs. Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, and Theo Johnson will have to step up their game, but the rookie seems to have injected a real energy into this team as we gear up for Week 4.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the quarterbacks across the NFL stack up in our Week 5 rankings.