Jonathan Taylor Explodes, Jaxson Dart Suffers Concussion, More Week 10 NFL Storylines
Week 10 is just about done. All we have left now is Monday Night Football. Before we start looking ahead to next week, we have to take a look back at the week that was. This is the Week 10, fantasy football week in review.
Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins
- Dalton Kincaid exited with an injury in this disastrous loss for the Bills.
- De'Von Achane was unstoppable, rushing for 174 yards and two TDs, and adding six receptions for 51 yards through the air.
Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts
- Tyler Allgeier frustrated fantasy owners in Week 10, scoring two short touchdowns and rushing for 57 yards.
- Jonathan Taylor continues to dominate, rushing for 244 yards and three TDs, and tacking on 42 yards through the air.
New York Giants @ Chicago Bears
- Jaxson Dart exited this game with a concussion and did not return. He will now have to clear the concussion protocol.
- D'Andre Swift saw 13 carries and eight targets in this game, while Kyle Monangai carried the ball just seven times and saw one target.
Baltimore Ravens @ Minnesota Vikings
- In a smaller but interesting detail, Keaton Mitchell saw four carries in this game, while Justice Hill saw just one.
- It was a long day for JJ McCarthy, who completed less than 50% of his passes, going 20 of 42 for 248 yards, one TD, and two interceptions.
Cleveland Browns @ New York Jets
- Jerry Jeudy had a decent game this week, catching six of 12 targets for 78 yards and a TD.
- Justin Fields was horrific in this game, throwing for just 54 yards, one TD, and one INT, and rushing for 28 yards.
New England Patriots @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- TreVeyon Henderson had a massive day in Week 10, rushing 14 times for 147 yards and two TDs.
- Rachaad White handled 10 carries with Sean Tucker rushing nine times, with Tucker rushing for 53 yards and White rushing for 38.
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
- Chris Olave caught five passes for 104 yards and a TD in this game with Rashid Shaheed gone.
- We had a down game from Rico Dowdle this week. While he did see 18 carries and score a TD, he only managed 53 yards on 2.9 yards per carry.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans
- Jakobi Meyers led the Jags in receiving in his first week with the team, catching three passes for 41 yards.
- Woody Marks was the clear top rusher in Houston, taking 14 carries for 63 yards and a TD, and catching two of three targets for 18 yards. Nick Chubb handled just five carries and saw one target.
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
- Bam Knight was the lead back with 10 carries, but only managed 28 yards. Emari Demercado rushed four times for 64 yards and caught three passes for 40 more yards.
- Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet split carries evenly in this game, with 14 each. George Holani also saw seven carries.
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers
- Matthew Stafford had another big game, throwing for 280 yards and four TDs.
- Brian Robinson Jr led the 49ers in rushing, taking eight carries for 41 yards, while Christian McCaffrey managed just 30 yards on 12 carries.
Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders
- Jared Goff had a big week, throwing for 320 yards and three TDs.
- Treylon Burks led the Commanders in receiving, catching three passes for 58 yards.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Chargers
- Aaron Rodgers once again struggled, throwing for just 161 yards, one TD, and two INTs.
- Kimani Vidal bounced back this week, rushing 25 times for 95 yards and a TD.