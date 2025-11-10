Jonathan Taylor and De'Von Achane Highlight Week 10 Fantasy Football Leaderboard
Week 10 of the NFL season nailed it despite four fewer teams playing. Those included several defenses that were ranked at an abysmal level. So, naturally, it was a week for the running backs and some mesmerizing indivdual efforts.
Please note that we use standard point scoring with PPR. Okay, let's ride with the quarterbacks first.
Quarterbacks
Player
Points
Davis Mills (HOU)
27.68
Matthew Stafford (LAR)
26.9
Jaxson Dart (NYG)
26.28
Caleb Williams (CHI)
25.1
Jared Goff (DET)
24.8
This was far from the level of the Bo Nix comeback but Davis Mills tried his best impersonation on Sunday. Jacksonville was up 29-10 in the fourth quarter and well on their way to victory. Then, the unthinkable happened. Mills started lighting up the scoreboard and with a little help from a suddenly passive Jaguars offense, capped the comeback.
Most of his 27.68 points came in the final stanza. Houston won 36-29 as they even added a late defensive touchdown to ice the game. The day also featured an underrated quarterback duel in Chicago where Caleb Williams ran to glory late as Chicago came back to win in dramatic fashion. Jaxson Dart was having a great day until a concussion ended his day in the second half.
Running Backs
Player
Points
Jonathan Taylor (IND)
49.6
De'Von Achane (MIA)
40.5
Jahmyr Gibbs (DET)
38.2
Tre'Veyon Henderson (NWE)
28.0
Kyren Williams (LAR)
22.4
This space, much like the early Sunday game in Germany, was dominated by Jonathan Taylor. Taylor knew he did not have the best game against Pittsburgh in Week 9. It felt like he would come out with a vengeance and briefly topped 50 fantasy points. Yes, there was a dreaded stat correction but 49.6 points is otherworldly!
Taylor racked up 286 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. On one run he gained 81.8 yards after contact, 78 rush yards over expected, and added 30.5% to the win probability for the Colts. It was some afternoon in Germany for Taylor.
Fantasy owners were shocked by the De'Von Achane game against Buffalo. Achane was a one man wrecking crew as he ended up with 225 yards from scrimmage and two scores in the 30-13 upset of the Bills. Achane is Miami's best offensive player by far and away as he rose above the 40 fantasy point plateau.
Wide Receivers
Player
Points
Drake London (ATL)
24.4
Jameson Williams (DET)
23.9
Emeke Egbuka (TB)
23.5
Jalen Nailor (MIN)
23.4
Nico Collins (HOU)
22.6
It was a bit of a slow and low week for wide receivers in Week 10. Drake London led the way with 24.4 points for Atlanta in a losing effort. Some top names just are not here because several were on a bye. Anyway, London just made it over the 100 yard mark against Indianapolis and found the endzone despite the Colts' improved secondary.
Nico Collins almost scored a couple of times but had to settle for seven catches and 136 yards on Sunday. Collins made several key fourth quarter grabs to buoy the furious Houston comeback against Jacksonville. Emeke Egbuka had one of those afternoons but still made six catches on 13 targets with 115 yards and a score. That hamstring injury might finally be over and done with.
Tight Ends
Player
Points
Trey McBride (ARZ)
27.7
George Kittle (SF)
23.4
Juwan Johnson (NO)
19.2
Dalton Schultz (HOU)
18.3
Tyler Warren (IND)
17.9
Sorry, there is no Brock Bowers or Tucker Kraft this week. However, Trey McBride and George Kittle scored solidly in the second halves of their respective contests. McBride led all tight ends with nine catches on 13 targets for 127 yards and a touchdown. Kittle was not too far behind. He caught all nine balls thrown his way and ended up in the endzone.
While both of those tight ends saw their teams lose by a lot, Dalton Schultz aided in the unbelievable Houston comeback. He found the endzone in the fourth quarter behind seven catches and 53 yards. Tyler Warren, for the Colts, came up a yard shy of 100 in their overtime win against Atlanta.
Kickers
Player
Points
Jason Myers (SEA)
15.0
Cameron Dicker (LAC)
13.0
Jake Bates (DET)
13.0
Tyler Loop (BAL)
13.0
Cam Little (JAX)
13.0
It felt like a pretty vanilla week for kickers which means the top five were a clear cut above the rest. Jason Myers loves kicking in Seattle and it shows. He led the way with 15 points while booting three field goals and five extra points. Seattle pulled away from Arizona and won easily. Meanwhile, Cam Little was the only other perfect kicker in the Top 5.
Little knocked in three field goals and was a perfect 2-for-2 with extra points. Unfortunately, that was not enough for Jacksonville.
Defense/Special Teams
Team
Points
Seattle Seahawks
21.0
New York Jets
20.0
Denver Broncos
16.0
Houston Texans
16.0
Los Angeles Chargers
16.0
Three of these teams gave up 20+ points and two of them led the way on this list. How? Simply, Seattle and New York scored twice and both racked up 5+ sacks. The Seahawks had six sacks on the day then added two fumble recoveries as well.
The Jets needed all the defensive and special teams points as they held on 27-20 over Cleveland to notch their second win of the season.