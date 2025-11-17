Josh Allen Makes History, Ja’Marr Chase Struggles & More Week 11 Fantasy Football Winners and Losers
Week 11 of the NFL season is in the books. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.
Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 11 had no shortage of storylines, especially with Jonathan Taylor going off for 286 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns and TreVeyon Henderson’s big breakout. So before we move on to Week 11, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.
MVP of the Week - Josh Allen
Allen did something no other quarterback in NFL history has done in a game on Sunday. He led the Bills to a 44-32 win over the Buccaneers while throwing for three touchdowns and running for three touchdowns. The crazy thing is, it's his second time doing it. The reigning MVP accounted for six total TDs and scored a whopping 42.68 fantasy points, which leads all players entering Monday night. Allen is the undisputed MVP of the week with more than seven points separating him from the second-highest scorer on the week, Christian McCaffrey.
Bust of the Week - Ja’Marr Chase
All the way down as WR51 on the week entering Monday night is Chase. The Steelers were giving up the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers per game as they entered Sunday’s game against the Bengals. That stat justified Chase’s 22.3 projected fantasy points on ESPN. However, the superstar caught just 3-of-10 targets for 30 yards for a total of six fantasy points. He also spat on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who then punched Chase and was ejected.
Breakout Star Award - Tetairoa McMillan
McMillan is the breakout star of the week as he exploded for a 33-point fantasy outing. He’s been relatively consistent all season, but hadn’t scored 18 or more points in a game yet entering Sunday’s matchup vs. a stout Falcons defense. Atlanta had given up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but it didn’t matter. McMillan caught 8-of-12 targets for 130 yards and two scores, serving as the primary beneficiary of Bryce Young's career day.
Waiver Wire Wonder of the Week - Sean Tucker, Michael Wilson
This week, we have two winners for waiver wire wonder. Sean Tucker had seen an uptick in usage in his last two games, entering Sunday’s game vs. the Bills with Bucky Irving remaining sidelined. This made him an under-the-radar pickup with an advantageous matchup, as Buffalo had given up the sixth most fantasy points to running backs per game. Tucker ended up commanding a career-high 19 carries and rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 34 yards and another touchdown. Overall, he scored three total TDs and scored 34 fantasy points.
Wilson was elevated as the Cardinals' WR1, as Marvin Harrison Jr. missed Week 11 with appendicitis. The third-year pro has been regarded as a “breakout candidate” for some time now despite recurring middling performances. However, Wilson broke out for career-highs of 15 catches for 185 yards vs. the 49ers and scored 33.5 fantasy points. He was the primary beneficiary of Jacoby Brissett breaking the NFL single-game completions record. Tucker and Wilson were among the popular adds ahead of Week 11, but those who actually started them reaped the rewards.