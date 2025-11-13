Marvin Harrison Jr. To Miss Week 11 With Appendicitis, Surprise Sleeper WR Emerges
The Arizona Cardinals have been battered by injury throughout the season, struggling to navigate amid a 3-6 record entering Week 11. Arizona will gear up to host the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, coming off a 44-22 blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.
Piling onto their injury concerns, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Wednesday that star wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. will miss the team’s Week 11 matchup versus San Francisco. Sunday will mark Harrison’s first absence of the season, coming off a notable two-game stretch in fantasy.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft ranks second among Cardinals pass-catchers in receiving behind star tight end Trey McBride. Through nine games, the Ohio State product has hauled in 34 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns, ranking 28th among all wideouts in receiving yards.
Harrison’s volume has wavered at times throughout the season, but the offense will miss his presence in the passing game, as veteran backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett gears up to make his fifth start of the season. Arizona’s offense has endured its share of struggles so far this season, entering Week 11 ranked as the 21st unit in the NFL.
Arizona will look for a late season surge behind the veteran backup, starting on Sunday. Here is a fantasy outlook for the remainder of Arizona’s offense, as they prepare for Harrison’s first absence of his young career:
Cardinals Sleeper WR To Step Up Amid Harrison Absence
Entering their matchup versus the 49ers, Trey McBride will be the premier weapon in Arizona’s offense with Harrison sidelined. The team’s leading receiver has performed as one of the top tight ends in fantasy football this season, entering Week 11 as TE1 in both PPR and non-PPR leagues.
Behind McBride, a potential sleeper could emerge in third-year wideout Michael Wilson Jr. Wilson caught four passes for 34 yards in Week 10, but the real surprise came with his volume, as he saw a season-high seven targets versus Seattle. Without Harrison, Wilson’s volume could take another step in Arizona’s passing game, presenting potential for a breakout from the former third-round pick.
Arizona’s running back tandem of Bam Knight and Emari Demercado has split carries with Trey Benson on IR, following James Conner’s season-ending injury much earlier in the season. Demercado has emerged with solid production over the past two games, racking up 182 yards from scrimmage over 22 touches during that stretch.
The Cardinals could be forced to lean on their passing game once again this week, as McBride emerges as an expected must-start candidate.