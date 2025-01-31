Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Week 15 Pickups
With Week 15 upon us, fantasy managers must adjust their waiver wire strategies as the trade deadline looms and the All-Star break approaches. The trade deadline can drastically shift player values, while the break often results in strategic rest for key players. Whether you’re hunting for scoring, defensive stats, or category-specific boosts, targeting the right players now can be the key to securing a playoff spot.
Here are a handful of waiver wire options, each rostered in fewer than 50% of fantasy basketball leagues, who could provide solid value.
SG Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (47% Rostered)
Sharpe’s fantasy stock has fluctuated due to inconsistent playing time, but with Portland staying competitive, he’s seen an uptick in minutes. Over his last two games, he’s averaging 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.0 threes in over 30 minutes per game. As the Blazers lean into their youth, Sharpe could become a consistent contributor, making him an ideal pickup for scoring and three-pointers.
SF De’Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (44% Rostered)
Hunter has bounced back from a slump, notching at least 25 points in two of his last three games. With Jalen Johnson sidelined for the season, Hunter’s offensive role is set to expand. He’s averaging a career-high 19.3 points, 2.6 threes, and 86.5% from the free-throw line, making him a strong add for managers needing scoring and efficiency.
PF Nikola Jović, Miami Heat (34% Rostered)
With Jimmy Butler’s future in Miami uncertain, Jović has quietly become a reliable option. Over the past month, he’s putting up 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 2.1 threes in nearly 30 minutes per game. His steady production makes him a viable long-term option, particularly in deeper leagues.
SG Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (29% Rostered)
Dosunmu recently moved into the Bulls’ starting lineup, averaging 14.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.0 threes in 33 minutes per game since the switch. While Chicago’s long-term direction remains uncertain, Dosunmu’s minutes and production should keep him fantasy-relevant, making him a solid waiver wire grab.
SG Josh Okogie, Charlotte Hornets (16% Rostered)
Since joining the Hornets, Okogie has seen an expanded role, averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 steals, and 1.5 threes over the past two weeks. His defensive contributions make him particularly valuable in category leagues. While trade rumors persist, if Okogie remains in Charlotte, he should maintain value as a steals specialist.
C Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers (9% Rostered)
With Anthony Davis sidelined for at least a week, Hayes has stepped into a larger role, recently delivering a double-double with three blocks in his first start. He has also recorded multiple blocks in three straight games, making him a valuable short-term pickup for rebounds, blocks, and efficient scoring.
With the trade deadline and All-Star break on the horizon, securing high-upside waiver wire players now can be a game-changer. Whether you need scoring, defensive stats, or a short-term boost, these options can provide immediate value in most fantasy formats.
