Kevin O'Connell Won't Name Starting Quarterback Just Yet
Sometimes we have to not be so speculative and yet, unfortunately, that is the reality. Anyway, Minnesota Vikings' coach Kevin O'Connell would not commit to a starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles. People want to know. Fans want to know. Fantasy football owners need to know. The suspense is palpable.
As we alluded to over the weekend, both quarterbacks were very much on the mend. J.J. McCarthy has not played since Week 2 after suffering an ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz banged up his shoulder last week. The good news is both quarterbacks have been taking reps this week. The bad news is that both are taking about the same amount of reps.
What Does This Mean Fantasy Football Fans?
It is the most obvious. We are no closer to seeing a starter named than we were over the weekend. This quote is most telling. When pressed about who will be the signal caller on Sunday, O'Connell remarked "They stand in the same place they did Monday when I answered the question."
It was clear during the bye week that O'Connell was working with McCarthy went it came to mechanics, technique, and what he is seeing. Naturally, that led everyone to speculate maybe the younger signal caller is closer to the start. That is clearly not the case.
Wentz has traveled a little too since that nine sack game. He does get sacked quite a bit and has 12 times in three starts in 2025. That is the reality. He does get rid of the ball at around 2.6 seconds. McCarthy holds on to the ball a little too long at 3.09 seconds. Both get sacked quite a bit as McCarthy has hit the turf nine times in two contests.
One main difference is the turnovers. Wentz has two picks in three starts while McCarthy has three in two games. The younger quarterback has put the ball on the ground three times too. However, the rep distribution is interesting and will be something to monitor as the week continues. Which signal caller is more healthy is as telling as which one seems to have the best grasp of the offense.
The key will be who commands the offense at the critical point of decision making.
The Decision Err Stay Tuned
We mentioned it several times now. Stay tuned fantasy football fans! The road between now and Sunday is going to be a long one. Expect a few bumps in that road with a pothole or three.