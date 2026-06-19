Kyler Murray Headlines 3 Fantasy Football QB Breakout Candidates for 2026

No one expected Drake Maye to take the NFL by storm last year.

Just a season after the Patriots crawled to a 4-13 finish, the former first-round pick evolved into a fantasy star and outperformed all expectations. Finding breakout stars like Maye isn’t easy, but the managers who do tend to be playing for championship Sunday.

If you’re looking to find the next breakout quarterback, here are three names who could take a huge leap in 2026.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Cam Ward ( #137 ADP, #22 among QBs ) struggled for the majority of his rookie season, but managers should note the difference between a poor situation and a poor performance. His best receiving option was tight end Chig Okonkwo, who led the Titans with a concerning 560 receiving yards. Despite that, Ward was able to string together two passing touchdowns per game across his final four full matchups.

Since then, Tennessee has completely overhauled its offense. Their biggest issue, a lack of receiving threats, was fixed with the additions of rookie phenom Carnell Tate and former Giants gadget Wan’Dale Robinson. These acquisitions, paired with a newly restructured Calvin Ridley contract, transform Ward’s supporting cast from an obvious weakness to one of the best receiving corps in the league.

Cam Ward improved in the second half of the season. Are you drafting him in fantasy next season?pic.twitter.com/U3KFJYkppz — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) January 4, 2026

Furthermore, Tennessee hired former Giants head coach Brian Daboll as its new offensive coordinator. And considering Daboll helped develop Josh Allen into a superstar, this is a great sign. Similar to his tenures in Buffalo and New York, Daboll will adapt the offensive playbook to Ward, allowing him to play the game within his strengths. The Titans quarterback will benefit immensely from Daboll’s frequent use of option routes, structured scramble drills, and deep throws.

If Tennessee’s revamped offense holds to form, Ward is set for a notable jump in fantasy production.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart ( #95 ADP, #12 among QBs ) finally has Giants fans talking again.

Despite New York finishing the season 4-13, its starting quarterback had a stellar year in 2025. Dart finished with a 3:1 passing touchdown to interception ratio , with 9 additional scores coming on the ground. More impressively, he accomplished this despite losing Malik Nabers to a Week 4 injury, leaving Wan’Dale Robinson as his number one option for most of the year.

Now, Dart has a multitude of weapons at his disposal. The Giants signed Darnell Mooney, Isaiah Likely, and Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, and that’s only the beginning of their overhaul. They also brought in Calvin Austin III, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Malachi Fields, ensuring that Dart won’t have the same problem he did in 2025. To top it off, this doesn’t even include when Nabers will return, which is expected to be sometime early on in the season.

The Giants’ hiring of John Harbaugh will also be a major boost to Dart’s stock. Harbaugh’s career is marked by a tendency to tailor his offenses around his quarterback, which is fantastic for a duel-threat option like Dart. The best example of this is his recent seasons with Lamar Jackson, whom Harbaugh helped develop into a two-time MVP. While Dart obviously isn’t the same athlete that Jackson is, their similarity in playstyle should allow Harbaugh to build an offense designed for Dart’s strengths.

Dart also has a much easier go-around this time. New York enters 2026 with the fifth-easiest schedule for quarterbacks, which is eye-popping for a dual-threat like Dart. Add in a rebuilt offensive line to fit the occasion, and it really feels like Dart finally has the pieces necessary to unlock his full fantasy potential.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While on the topic of weapons, Kyler Murray ( #110 ADP, #17 among QBs ) now has some of the best the NFL has to offer.

After being released by Arizona in March, Murray took just days to sign with the Vikings. And to be fair, it’s clear to see why. Minnesota has one of the most quarterback-friendly rosters in the league, consisting of weapons like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Not to mention Aaron Jones, who is widely regarded as one of the best pass-catching running backs in the league. So, in terms of offensive fit, Murray could not have asked for a better spot.

Murray is also joining a Vikings squad that is led by quarterback guru Kevin O’Connell, whose track record with signal-callers speaks for itself. Most recently, O’Connell helped resurrect current Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s career before watching it peak with a Super Bowl victory in February. Now entering his fifth season in Minnesota, O’Connell will look to have similar success with Murray. And, luckily for them both, Minnesota has the second-easiest schedule for quarterbacks across the entire NFL.

Between the elite supporting cast, one of the league’s best offensive minds, and Murray’s dual-threat ability, everything is on the table for him to deliver the best fantasy season of his career.