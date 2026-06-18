Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon Lead 5 Rookie Breakout Candidates for Fantasy Football in 2026

Rookies have been good to fantasy managers in recent years.

In 2023, Puka Nacua shattered the all-time rookie record for receiving yards and finished as the PPR WR4. One year later, Brock Bowers reset the rookie record for receptions and emerged as that season’s TE2. As a result, fantasy managers have begun routinely looking for next year’s upcoming superstar.

With that in mind, these five newcomers could be next in line for fantasy football stardom.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during rookie minicamp at NovaCare Complex. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Makai Lemon ( #73 ADP, #35 among WRs ) is set to join a Philadelphia offense that’s been practically designed to amplify his strengths.

As most know, A.J. Brown is now a New England Patriot. That immediately opens up 121 targets as a result of his absence. However, that’s just part of his upside.

Philadelphia’s new WR2 will also benefit immensely from new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, who is expected to run a Shanahan-style, West Coast scheme. These systems typically aim to get receivers out in space with motion and open in the middle of the field. And, for a wideout with Lemon’s archetype, this is fantasy heaven.

Part of what makes these offenses so receiver-friendly is the number of YAC (yards after catch) opportunities they create. Luckily for Lemon, he excels at that. He registered 6.4 YAC per reception in 2025 and dominated nearly all forms of zone coverage. Furthermore, he’s even better on deep routes, boasting a 99.9 receiving grade from PFF on throws 20+ yards downfield inside the numbers.

All things considered, it would be shocking if Lemon didn’t deliver at least an average season.

Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price ( #61 ADP, #26 among RBs ), similar to Lemon, is entering an offense that has booted his predecessor.

The Seahawks saw Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker go to Kansas City this offseason and have since drafted Price to replace him. A good chunk of Walker’s 221 abandoned carries, along with his nearly 40 targets, will go to Price. Furthermore, he’s expected to have little competition entering this season, as veteran Zach Charbonnet is still working his way back from an ACL tear.

Overall, Price is set up to be a serviceable RB2 this season with seemingly limitless potential. As long as Seattle uses him correctly, his tendency to make big plays could make fantasy managers extremely happy come December.

Zachariah Branch, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Zachariah Branch (17) in action on the field during Minicamp. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch ( #178 ADP, #70 among WRs ) might be the direct definition of a boom-or-bust candidate.

Branch enters a Falcons receiving room that is practically begging for help from anyone not named Drake London. And, with blazing 4.35 speed , Branch could bring exactly that. He excels in the short passing game, and he’s even better with the ball in his hands. Because of this, he will (theoretically) benefit primarily from drags, screens, and similar play concepts. From there, all he has to do is break a big one. For PPR leagues, he has tons of value.

However, if Atlanta can’t get Branch into open space, his profile could drop substantially. Because he thrives on short routes, his fantasy performances will largely depend on the team’s ability and willingness to scheme him open.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Carnell Tate ( #60 ADP, #30 among WRs ) may be the safest bet to be this year’s top fantasy rookie.

Tennessee’s fourth overall pick joins a Titans offense that will look at him to solve their WR1 dilemma. Fortunately, Tate has the talent and frame to fill that void immediately. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, he uses his size and ball skills to make contested sideline catches regularly. And, most importantly, he had zero drops across his 2025 season.

Opportunity and talent rarely align this cleanly for a rookie like Tate. If he lives up to his expectations, Tate could lead all rookies in fantasy scoring in 2026.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Williams ( #160 ADP, #64 among WRs ) has the most intriguing situation on this list.

Williams joins a Washington offense that, outside of Terry McLaurin, has no real receiving hierarchy. Furthermore, after losing a large number of offensive contributors, the Commanders sit near the top of the league in vacated targets. For these reasons, the path for Williams to become one of this year’s breakout rookies is relatively straightforward.

The talent is there as well. Williams finished as Clemson’s leading receiver in catches during each of the past two seasons. Pair that with his 4.41 40-yard dash, and it’s easy to see why he could become a PPR machine.

Ultimately, it will be up to Washington to make those fantasy dreams a reality.