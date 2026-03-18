Aaron Rodgers Landing Spots Include Pittsburgh and a Surprise or Two

Aaron Rodgers ended up with a respectable 2025 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 65.7% of his passes and went 10-6 as the Steelers made the postseason. Rodgers was mauled by the Houston Texans in the wildcard round. The two turnovers were one thing but the quarterback looked downright slow.

Naturally, speculation followed that this might be it for Rodgers. There is little doubt he would be a first ballot Hall Of Famer. The first eight weeks were very good for the quarterback. It is funny that two 5-3 halves could not be more different.

From a fantasy perspective, the second half was problematic for Rodgers. He only threw seven touchdowns. Granted, Rodgers was only picked off twice but injuries and a slower and slower release hampered his production.

What does he have left to prove err what is left in the tank? Okay, let us dig in.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Or Bust?

For one thing, the Aaron Rodgers decision has been pushed back. Pittsburgh has said they feel their quarterback is mostly decided. If it is not Rodgers then it may be someone in the room. As for Rodgers, he knows what is going on and conversations have been positive between him and the Steelers.

Aditi said she heard "miniscule chance" Aaron Rodgers would return to the Steelers when the season ended. Is she now hearing different? Watch/Listen. https://t.co/S62Jx8tSAe — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 18, 2026

Mike McCarthy seems to believe in the quarterback situation either way. It really is up to Rodgers at this point. Some have even debated that Rodgers is playing the Steelers like a piano. Now, this feels like a familiar play with the four time MVP winner.

He can still play at a good level but is that good enough for Pittsburgh? Do the Steelers want to move on with a new front office and new coach. Even if Mike McCarthy had a complicated history with Rodgers, it is clear there is a sentiment for a reunion.

Some will say this thing eventually busts but consider that Rodgers still has flashes of fantasy football goodness.

42-year-old Aaron Rodgers was still throwing dots 🎯pic.twitter.com/IthBs4vzRF — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) March 18, 2026

Okay, is there a third scenario?

Aaron Rodgers Going Somewhere Else

The chances are a very long shot at best but the possibilities are at least there. Arizona represents as a decent option given the coaching tree from Rodgers. Still, this is one of those far-reaching options at best. Realstically, the Cardinals are projected to finish last in a stacked NFC West. Would Rodgers want to take a potential beating in 2026?

Some had even suggested the idea of Las Vegas but the AFC West might prove to be even more punishment than the NFC West at this point.

Some Final Words

Aaron Rodgers knows he can take his sweet old time between Pittsburgh and taking some time off err retirement. Everyone knows this and the reality is his fantasy football potential is best suited for Pittsburgh for better or for worse.

Is that good enough for fantasy football owners? That is entirely another question indeed.

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