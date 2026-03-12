Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Decision Has Been Pushed Back

PITTSBURGH -- The wait for Aaron Rodgers continues once again for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For the second offseason in a row, the Steelers are waiting for the future Hall of Fame quarterback to make a decision on his playing status. The initial belief after the season ended, was that the team set a deadline of the new league year for Rodgers' decision.

That deadline came and went with no definitive update. With everyone scratching their heads, insider Ian Rapoport provided a new outlook on Rodgers' decision timeline. During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, he explained that the organization now expects a decision before the 2026 NFL Draft.

“My understanding was Aaron Rodgers had planned to inform these Steelers of his decision at some point before the draft with plenty of time,” he said. “I would say likely end of this month."

Steelers On Rodgers' Timeline

What's clear about this situation is that the Steelers are on Rodgers' timeline. Unlike the claim from general manager Omar Khan that this situation would be different from last year, Rodgers made it clear recently that he's been in communication with Pittsburgh, but there is not a serious contract offer on the table.

"Talked to Mike," he said during an appearance on Pat McAfee Show. "Talked to Omar. No deadline. No contract offer or anything. Nothing that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent."

Steelers Have Backup Plan

If Rodgers doesn't return to Pittsburgh or chooses to retire, the Steelers appear to be in peril. The organization would deny that claim, however, and pivot to their backup plan.

That backup plan isn't genius and isn't the flashiest one, but it would give the Steelers a bit of an upgrade for their quarterback room. Veteran options like Kirk Cousins and Joe Flacco are still on the open market. If Rodgers doesn't re-sign, expect an experienced QB to join Will Howard and Mason Rudolph in an open competition.

It also raises the odds of a quarterback being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization met with college standouts Drew Allar, Carson Beck, Ty Simpson and Garrett Nussmeier at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, and one of those options could be the player the Steelers are targeting.

Simpson is the only first-round prospect of the four players. Allar, Beck and Nussmeier are all late day two or day three picks. All would be on the table if the Steelers do not re-sign Rodgers.

