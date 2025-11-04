Las Vegas Raiders Trade Jakobi Meyers To Jaguars Ahead Of NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off one of the biggest trades of this year’s trade deadline, adding former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Jakobi Meyers in a highly anticipated deal. Meyers had previously requested a trade from a struggling Raiders squad before the season started and was granted such a request with a move to the AFC South playoff hopeful.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars moved a fourth and sixth-round pick for the seventh-year receiver ahead of the 4 p.m. EST cutoff.
Meyers will offer relief to a banged-up Jaguars receiving corps. Second-year wideout Brian Thomas Jr. sustained an ankle injury during the team's overtime win over Las Vegas on Sunday. Prior to Sunday’s game, rookie sensation Travis Hunter was placed on Injured Reserve due to a non-contact knee injury.
So far this season, he’s racked up 33 catches for 352 yards over 49 targets, but has been limited without a touchdown in a lackluster Raiders passing game. Jacksonville is entering Week 10 with a 5-3 record, gearing up for a divisional matchup versus the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. Here is the impact of Meyers’ trade from a fantasy football perspective.
Fellow wideout Dyami Brown also sustained an injury during the win over the Raiders. Meyers is in the final year of his contract and is set to hit free agency following the season.
Jakobi Meyers Trade Fantasy Football Impact
Meyers will step in and offer valuable contribution to a budding Jaguars offense. With Hunter set to miss extended time and Thomas coming off an ankle injury, the veteran wideout could see significant volume through his first few games with the Jaguars. Meyers’ fantasy owners should be confident in his immediate volume, which projects to sustain far greater consistency with superior offensive help.
Following a strong start to the season, seeing double-digit targets in each of his first two games, Meyers has seen inconsistent volume, something that projects to improve. Jacksonville is hopeful the star route-runner will open up looks for Thomas, in addition to offering the receiving corps valuable depth.
Thomas, like Meyers, has faced his share of fantasy struggles in the first half of the season, largely due to drop concerns and inconsistent volume. He enters Week 10 ranked as WR39 among PPR leagues, while Meyers checks in at WR46.
Despite their struggles, the tandem offers immense upside to Trevor Lawrence and the remainder of Jacksonville’s offense. Fantasy owners should remain optimistic down the stretch of the season as the Jaguars offense continues to gel and find its stride.